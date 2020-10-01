World's First Integrative Oncology Healthtech platform, ZenOnco.io, recognized at ESMO for its Artificial Intelligence-Based Free Cancer Treatment Guidance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ZenOnco.io, the World's First Integrative Oncology healthtech platform, has received global recognition at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Virtual Congress on September 21, 2020 for introducing the World's First Artificial Intelligence-based tool to generate directional cancer treatment reports free of cost: ZIOPAR (ZenOnco.io Integrative Oncology Preliminary Assessment Report).

This tool is accessible for free at https://zenonco.io/ziopar/. This is soon after ZenOnco.io launched India's first online cancer community - CANNECT dedicated to connecting cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and other healthcare professionals to share their experiences and knowledge to inspire each other. Cancer warriors can join CANNECT for free at https://zenonco.io/community/.

Both these accomplishments have been in collaboration with its sister concern Love Heals Cancer (section 80G registered NGO). ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer guide cancer patients free of cost in their treatment journey right from the beginning: This includes choosing the right oncologist / hospital, multi-disciplinary tumor board, getting diagnostic tests, managing side effects of treatment, chemo drugs at affordable price, onco-nutrition consultation, emotional wellness, home care, and connecting with other cancer warriors.

ZenOnco.io provides 360-degree care to cancer patients through its in-house team of dedicated doctors available 24/7 to guide cancer patients in their treatment journey.

The ratio of oncologists to cancer patients is poor at 1:2000 in India, which results in a low quality of care for many cancer patients. 85 per cent cancer patients prefer to know the possible treatment options. ZIOPAR provides Artificial Intelligence-based directional cancer treatment reports free of cost to patients to guide them on possible treatment options, covering both medical as well as complementary treatment approaches.



Cancer patients are required to provide six basic inputs that determine the output of the report (detailed up to 20-25 pages), with information on medical treatment options, diagnostic tests required, and complementary treatment approaches (including guidelines on nutrition, fitness, stress-management, and symptom management).

ZIOPAR is based on standard protocols, guidelines and research by esteemed organizations in oncology, such as ESMO, Society of Integrative Oncology (SIO), National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and others.

ZIOPAR has already benefitted 21,000 plus cancer patients and caregivers across 16 countries by providing detailed directional cancer treatment reports. ZIOPAR is free to use to empower and educate millions of cancer patients in knowing their possible treatment options, asking the right questions to their doctors, and being confident in their treatment.

CANNECT is another free platform introduced by ZenOnco.io to make quality Integrative Oncology cancer care accessible to all. It connects cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and other healthcare professionals to share their experiences and knowledge to inspire each other.

"Being recognised globally at the ESMO Annual Virtual Congress 2020 is a testimony to our dedication to making quality Integrative Oncology cancer care accessible to all. ZIOPAR is the result of countless months of efforts puts in by oncologists, scientists, technology team and feedback from patients. It empowers cancer patients to ask the right questions to ensure that they are on the right treatment path. We have already helped 21,000 plus cancer patients through ZIOPAR, but there is still a huge scope to help millions of more cancer patients. We are also very proud to launch India's first cancer community - CANNECT to bring together thousands of cancer warriors," said Kishan Shah, Co-founder of ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer.

"ZIOPAR is an advanced tool based on Artificial Intelligence and protocols issued by international bodies. The purpose of the tool is to educate and empower cancer patients to know their indicative treatment plan on both medical as well as complementary treatment fronts. Along with guidance on treatment, we have also been receiving requests from thousands of cancer patients that they want to connect with other cancer warriors who have either gone through a similar cancer journey or are going through it. CANNECT brings together all cancer warriors so that they can connect with, learn from and inspire each other. Because we heal together in a community," said Dimple Parmar, Co-founder of ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

