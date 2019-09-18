L&T Technology Services
L&T Technology Services

World's smartest office building run on i-BEMS by L&T Technology Services

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:45 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a global pure-play engineering services company, is pleased to announce the launch of the 'Smartest Office Campus in the World' in Israel by the world's leading technology conglomerate, for which LTTS had been the technology partner throughout the course of the project.
The state-of-the-art building will redefine the future of work by enabling continuous and interconnected intelligent systems based on cutting-edge digital technologies such as IoT, machine learning and predictive asset management.
The futuristic campus is being run on LTTS' smart campus platform i-BEMS (Intelligent Building Experience Management System). i-BEMS is the backbone of the modern smart building. The ingenious system-of-systems facilitate the next level of personalized user and digital experience, occupant safety, air quality monitoring and predictive diagnostics using IoT.
Using i-BEMS, the smart office will help save energy and water while leveraging machine learning which will also address areas such as preferred working environment for the employees and their learning and development requirements.
The new office campus offers several unique features for building occupants and facility managers alike, not experienced before in any facility.
Creating engaging User Experiences
* Customized apps guide users across every aspect of their work-life - from commuting for work to indoor navigation and positioning with easy way to find available meeting rooms, message board to share posts with colleagues, workplace services appointment bookings, food and dining experience with live service and dining occupancy, commute and parking experience with collaborated carpool services, gym services, desk finder and booking, and raising service requests. There are 100 plus features accessible by users through a mobile app.
* First-ever interactive digital signage screens across every floor of the building that provide occupants with live updates on all major activity in the building. This includes wayfinding, room availability, message board, workplace services and offerings, food and dining menus with live service and dining occupancy, commute and rides with live traffic views, train & bus timings, carpool services, and many others.
* Occupants can also control the transparency of their window glasses to harvest daylight and maintain their privacy.
All of these functionalities can be accessed physically and via the mobile app version in smartphones. LTTS designed the engaging User Interface and User Experience for both the integrated digital signage systems and mobile applications.
Benefits for Facility Managers
* Over 20 systems are integrated with LTTS' i-BEMS platform. Provides facility managers with a unified dashboard to monitor live system IoT device status, the command centre for digital signage systems, lighting, HVAC, energy usage, water, security, and evacuations, among others.
* i-BEMS captures data from various building devices that help facility managers with remote monitoring and troubleshooting.
"We are excited to contribute to the development of the next-generation campus through our i-BEMS framework and UI/UX methodologies that map users' true needs and facilitate a wide array of customized offerings for the occupants. i-BEMS is seamlessly integrated with critical building parameters such as HVAC and lighting management among others that help in conservation of energy and sustainable operations. Through this engagement with the world's leading technology conglomerate, we are delighted to take the next big leap in smart campus experience management", said Ashish Khushu, Chief Technology Officer of L&T Technology Services.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl