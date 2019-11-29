World's top 5 DJanes win 'Queen of Mashups' global title for 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Queen of Mashups: 'SOS Nitelife', an Exclusive Platform for female DJanes, successfully hosted the fourth edition of 'Queen of Mashups' World DJane Championship on November 27.

Top 15 Djanes from across the globe participated in the gala event hosted at Dragonfly Experience, The Orb, Sahar, Mumbai.

DJ Blondie from the USA and DJ Neit Kaur from India were declared the joint-winners of the fourth World DJane Championship.

Defending champion DJ Natalia Moon (Australia) emerged as the first runner-up, DJ Cynthia Lacle (Netherlands) and DJ Dicca Higgs (Poland) were pronounced the second runner-up, DJ Farah Farz (Singapore) was the third runner-up, DJ Linda Erfolg (Germany) was named fourth runner-up while DJ Lisa (Ukraine) emerged as fifth runner-up.

The organisers also created social media awards for this event; DJ Natalia Moon from Australia and DJ Jericha (Philippines) emerged the winners in this category. DJ Blondie from the USA and DJ Charlie Smit (Netherlands) were the first runner-ups while DJ Neit Kaur from India and DJ Olesya Blondz (Russia) were named the second runner-up.

15 talented DJanes from various parts of the world participated in the competition and set the stage on fire with their musical numbers. In the end, the judges chose two joint-winners.

The audience was enthralled by the tunes of popular dance numbers played by the talented ladies behind the music consoles. All the distinguished guests were in awe of SOS Nitelife's arrangements and hospitality. =

These talented young ladies were judged by a jury comprising DJ Suketu, DJ Notorious and DJ Nasha. The jury congratulated the winners as well as the runners-up and hailed the woman power.

"I congratulate DJ Blondie and DJ Neit for winning the fourth World DJane Championship. I am sure their success will inspire other budding female disc jockeys to continue doing what they are doing and eventually win such titles. I also thank SOS: Nitelife for this initiative and congratulate them for hosting such a lovely evening," said DJ Suketu.

After winning the title DJ Neit, who won the Queen of Mashups India title in 2018, said, "I feel immensely happy to have won this championship. I am thankful to SOS: Nitelife for providing such a unique and wonderful platform to showcase my talent. I also congratulate DJ Blondie for being the joint winner. It has been a wonderful journey for me in the last year. I won the Queen of Mashups India title last year and this year I am the World Champion."

DJ Blondie on being adjudged the joint-winner of the championship said, "I congratulate DJ Neit for being a winner and sharing the honours with me. I also thank SOS Nitelife and Chand Seth for putting up such a spectacular show. It was indeed a night to remember and the audience was encouraging. All the participants were simply amazing and the contest was really tough but in the end, there has to be a winner. I feel lucky to have come out as a joint-winner. I wish more such contests will be held in the future."

"We are elated with the success of our flagship contest i.e. Queen of Mashups. I congratulate DJ Blondie and DJ Neit Kaur for emerging as the joint-winners of 4th World DJane Championship 2019. I am happy with the journey of DJ Neit as she has made us all proud. This year, we also introduced social media awards and I congratulate its winners and runners-up. Our aim is to provide a platform to the Djanes where they can showcase their talents," said Chand Seth, the Founder/Managing Director of SOS Nitelife.

Lina Ingle, Co-founder/Director SOS Nitelife said, "I congratulate our winners and all the lovely DJanes who participated in this competition. I wish them all very best of luck in their future endeavours. DJ Neit's success is a testimony that our purpose isn't just to entertain the audience for a night, instead, we also scout for the next best female djane from India who could compete with the best in the world and eventually win it."

"The Global Championship has been a huge hit amongst the audiences as they gather in big numbers to enjoy the evening. Our aim is to make this contest bigger and better with every passing year," Lina added further.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

