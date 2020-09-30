"WorldTeam11" fantasy sports app gaining popularity among audiences for its unique features

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The platform is a perfect fit for the people who breathe for cricket! The incredible opportunities make it evident for the subscribers to go for the daily contests, running in the app.

Here is the sneak peek of what it offers!

* Supports the wider users to take part in daily fantasy sport

* Till now, 1 million plus users have started playing Fantasy Cricket and Kabaddi

* Known to offer the rich experience and high reward returning app

With every passing moment, the users are getting added in one of the top performing sports gaming platform WorldTeam11. Users who are willing to try their experience in Fantasy Cricket are finding it one of the perfect fits for their requirements. They have crossed 1 million happy users and are vouched to go for a larger number.

"In India, People worship Cricket! WorldTeam11 gives you the platform to take the craze of cricket to the next level. Our aim is to create a fantasy game platform that is user-friendly, more rewarding for users. This is exclusively designed for Indian users 'Made for India' and we are working as a team to create pleasurable experiences for every sports lover," said Yakub Sheikh, Founder, WorldTeam11.

"For the uninitiated, the app is entirely funded by Indian investors. We are a sole believers of "Go local, Be vocal!" Following the footsteps of our honorable Prime Minister, we are here to contribute our part in this "Atmanirbhar Bharat!". We are extending our complete support and enthusiasm for the recently launched "IPL" for this season 2020," added Yakub Sheikh.

The platform is open to all! Either you are a free joiner or is an esteemed premier player, the game is meant for all.

WorldTeam11 is now on the exciting ride for the fantasy gaming wave in India, that offers attractive benefits like users can earn an Instant Cash Bonus of Rs 1000* by Signing up in the application, first transaction use will get a 50 per cent Cash Bonus, and the refer & earn program allows users to earn extra Rs 50* bonus. The number of fantasy sports gamers has gone up and enthusiasts are spending more time on virtual gaming every day. As India's one of top fantasy sports gaming platform WorldTeam11 has successfully grown into a strong community of over 1 million users.

It makes every Indian sport fan more skillful by letting them use their sports knowledge turning it into a rewarding endeavor. Fans can create their own team made up of real-life players from upcoming matches, score points based on their on-field performance, and compete with other fans. Considering the rapidly growing online sports ecosystem, WorldTeam11 aims to fill the gap between real sports and fantasy sports.

Currently, WorldTeam11 hosts fantasy sports like Cricket and Kabaddi. Which is played by using your sports knowledge and skills, where you get to choose your own team made up of real players for sports "Cricket". The game gives you a maximum of 100 credits to choose the best players you can. Your team earns points based on your chosen players' performance in real-life matches. One of the most appreciated features of WorldTeam11 by its users is that, there is no restriction on player choice. Users can select any number of a batsman, bowler, wicket-keeper, and all-rounder.

The future plan of WorldTeam11 - WorldTeam11 will be adding more options including Football, Quiz game, and sports news portal by 2021. The platform aims to create one of the biggest fantasy sports community in India with a special focus on supporting the growth of fan culture in India, creating a positive impact on virtual gaming platforms.

Worldteam11

WorldTeam11 Fantasy Pvt Ltd, founded in 2018 by Yakub Sheikh, WorldTeam11 being one of the biggest fantasy sports gaming platform! We have proudly added thousands of users by each passing day and have grown into a strong community of over 1 million users. WorldTeam11 gives the cricket enthusiasts enough opportunities for playing and winning multiple fantasy cricket games. So, what are you waiting for!

Highlights from the platform:

* Users can select any number of a Batsman, Bowler, Wicket-Keeper, All-Rounder.

* Get the attractive benefits

* Be a part of multiple running contents (3k plus Contests)

* Win the lucrative prizes, daily cash

* Be in the growing list of 9000 plus winners

You can be the next! Get your seat belt tied and start winning with playing! www.worldteam11.com



