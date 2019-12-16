WPI inflation comes in at 0.58 pc in Nov against 4.47 pc year-on-year

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 0.58 per cent in November versus 0.16 per cent in the previous month.

The official WPI for all commodities (base 2011-12=100) for November rose by 0.10 per cent to 122.3 from 22.2 for the previous month, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"The annual rate of inflation based on monthly WPI stood at 0.58 per cent for November (over November 2018) as compared to 0.16 per cent for the previous month and 4.47 per cent during the corresponding month of previous year," it said.

"Build-up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 2 per cent compared to a build-up rate of 4.56 per cent in the corresponding period of previous year, the statement added.

The index for manufactured products with a weightage of 64.23 per cent declined by 0.1 per cent to 117.8 from 117.9 in October.

The index for primary articles with a weightage of 22.62 per cent rose by 0.9 per cent to 147.3 from 146 for the previous month.

Significantly, the rate of inflation based on WPI food index increased from 7.65 per cent in October to 9.02 per cent in November.

The index for fuel and power with a weightage of 13.15 per cent declined by 0.8 per cent to 101.3 from 102.1 in October. (ANI)

