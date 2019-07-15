Fruits and vegetables declined by 2 pc while non-food articles group rose
Fruits and vegetables declined by 2 pc while non-food articles group rose

WPI inflation rate edges 0.2 pc up in June at 2.02 pc

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:47 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index stood at 2.02 per cent in June compared to 2.45 per cent in the previous month, the government said on Monday.
It was 5.68 per cent in June last year, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The official wholesale price index for all commodities (base: 2011-12=100) for June 2019 rose by 0.2 per cent to 121.5 from 121.2 in May.
Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.33 per cent compared to a build-up rate of 2.41 per cent in the corresponding period of previous year.
The index for primary articles group (with weightage of 22.6 per cent) rose by 1.4 per cent to 141.4 in June. Under this, the index for food articles group rose by 1.1 per cent to 151.7 from its previous month level of 150.1.
Fruits and vegetables declined by 2 per cent while tea and wheat dipped by 1 per cent each. The items which moved up were fish-marine by 6 per cent, pork, arhar, barley, peas/chawali and moong 4 per cent each, fruits and vegetables and urad 3 per cent each, beef and buffalo meat, masur and maize 2 per cent each and mutton, condiments and spices, rajma and paddy 1 per cent each.
The index for non-food articles' group rose by 0.7 per cent to 128.7 from 127.8 during May. The index for fuel and power group (with weightage of over 13 per cent) declined by 1.3 per cent to 102.1 from 103.4 in May.
The index for manufactured products (with weightage of 64.23 per cent) remained unchanged at its previous month level of 118.4. (ANI)

