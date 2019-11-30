WTC Chandigarh awarded the Most Promising Brand 2019 for Punjab and Haryana region

Chandigarh [India], Nov 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): WTC Chandigarh was awarded the 'Most promising Brand 2019' for Punjab and Haryana region by CMO Asia & Global Real Estate Congress.

The event was held on November 29 at Taj Chandigarh. WTC Chandigarh was presented with this award owing to its excellent offering in the commercial segment. The business district developed by the largest network of office complexes provides its customers with an unparallel intellectual capital enabling trade and commerce.

WTC Chandigarh, developed by Viridian RED, is a future-ready infrastructure designed in an energy-efficient manner, resulting in higher financial benefits to the owners. The energy-efficient structure permeates health benefits to its occupants, environmental benefits towards the earth while creating a long term asset value for the investors.

The Tri-city (Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula) is an immaculately planned region with the finest infrastructure development. The city is emerging as a remarkable business destination offering the right mix for investment. World Trade Center has become a lucrative destination for foreign businesses and multinational companies, it is the nearest commercial complex located in the vicinity of the city Airport.

Receiving the award, Col Arun Kotwal, representative, WTC Chandigarh said, "We are delighted and honored to receive this award. WTC creates a positive economic impact for businesses, investors and regional communities. The award is an inspiration to continue our constant endeavor for excellence and determination to provide the best as per the global standards. The exceptional facilities and services of World Trade Center Complexes have been successful in attracting some of the biggest names from the business industry. It gives a wide range of opportunities to its customers with its connections to 323 cities and 88 countries."

The, longer leases and higher occupancy not only make the World Trade Center a preferred business hub but also a profitable investment destination. It acts as a catalyst to the growth of regional business facilitating international trade. As a result, WTC properties enjoy faster value appreciation as compared to the average market.

Global Real Estate Award is India's most prestigious awards that recognizes and rewards excellence across the real estate industry. The awards acknowledge, encourage and promote excellence in the real estate industry. It highlights important elements of real estate practices such as commitment to service, client satisfaction, innovation, professional development, community involvement and contribution to the professional.

