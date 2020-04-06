WTC Chandigarh ensures safety and security of its workers

Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], Apr 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COVID-19 pandemic followed by lockdown in the country has left many migrants labourers with no food and shelter.

Addressing the problem Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has asked all industrial units to commence operations.

The need of the hour is to keep all sections of the society protected and safe especially the economically weaker section. State CM announced that the industrialists can commence operations if they have adequate resources and accommodation to ensure the safety and security of their workforce.

"During this challenging time, WTC Chandigarh is committed to protect the community they work with. Considering the present situation, the company believes that the safety of its workers is paramount and has no plans to start operations for now," said Col. Arun Kotwal, Advisor of WTC Chandigarh.

Extending their support to all construction workers at the sites, the company has created an emergency 'Cover-19 Fund' in response to any contingencies that may emerge.

The company has created isolated shelter huts to protect all the workers at the site of the WTC Chandigarh ensuring their safety and well-being. In addition, regular food supplies and medical needs of the workers are also taken care of by the organization.

They are also creating awareness and imparting lessons on social distancing to the workers

The company has ensured following all necessary precautions along with the regular sanitization process at the site area.

While lakhs of migrant labourers are stranded across the nation, the initiative taken by WTC Chandigarh has brought relief to the ones who are at its site area.

