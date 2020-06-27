WTC Gift City gears up to accelerate the state's economy

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): WTC GIFT City has recently received the occupancy certificate. Most of the part of WTC GIFT City is already delivered and this development further strengthens the company's portfolio in attracting investment in the region.

GIFT City is an emerging business hub especially for financial and IT services and a global power brand WTC in the region makes it a truly global epicenter. It is likely to give a much-needed boost to the state's economy thus enhancing the business and infrastructure growth in the region.

"We are happy to announce that WTC GIFT City is ready for the business and have been approached by various Fortune 500 companies. We are looking forward to kick-start the leasing process soon," said Ashish Arora, Director-Distribution, Viridian RED.

COVID-19 has adversely impacted the real estate sector and there is a paradigm shift in the business models. Standing strong in these trying times, the World Trade Center is globally equipped for new normal. Investors are likely to opt for the safer investment options and the projects ready for possession would get the traction.

Many companies are planning to shift their business from China and ready for quick possession WTC GIFT City might become one of the promising options for these companies.

The government has also been aggressive in attracting foreign investments into the region and provides financial incentives, regulatory freedom, competitive tax regime, single window clearance, and other similar benefits for the companies to establish their entity in GIFT City. To leverage these benefits, WTC GIFT City is poised to be the most sought after global address in the precinct for the companies.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

