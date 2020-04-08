WTC Noida extends support to its workers

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire country at standstill and many migrant laborers are left with no food and shelter.

Being a responsible corporate, WTC Noida is committed to protect the community they work with. Extending their support to all construction workers at the sites, the company has created an emergency 'Cover-19 Fund' in response to any contingencies that may emerge.

"To protect all the workers and ensure their safety, provision of food, medical & shelters are created at the site of WTC Noida. Besides, that social distancing is followed with proper demarcation has been done for regular movement. Regular medical check-ups, isolate shelter huts & medical supplies are also taken care of by the company", said Ashish Arora, Director-Distribution, Viridian RED.

The company has been taking care of all necessary precautions along with the regular sanitization process at the site area.

Amid the report of many migrant laborers getting stranded across the state borders, these initiatives of WTC Noida has brought relief to their workers at the site.

