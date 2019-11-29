WTFL announces 16 finalists at Indian Startup Innovation Camp 2019

NewDelhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): After attaining a successful stature at global level, World Tourism Forum Lucerne (WTFL) is making its debut in India this year with first-of-its-kind competition - Indian Startup Innovation Camp 2019.

Over 200 startups focusing on culture, community, conservation and commerce in the field of travel, tourism and hospitality from the Indian subcontinent applied for the competition.

After a rigorous evaluation of these startups, WTFL today shortlisted 16 finalists for the final round of selection and the winners will be announced during the event finale on December 18 in Bengaluru.

One winner under each category will take home USD 10,000 each along with a personalized two-year mentoring by industry experts.

The globally renowned platform that provides the world's leading tourism, travel and hospitality leaders along with innovators to meet and shape a more sustainable future.

For the past 10 years, WTFL has given an exclusive ground to the budding businessmen by nurturing their innovations in this sector. With this platform, our country will brace up to revive Brand India with the help of five T's: Tradition, Talent, Tourism, Trade and Technology.

"We are overwhelmed to experience truly innovative and game-changing ideas of 200 startups that participated. Also, we are happy that we chose India this year as it gave us an opportunity to come across intelligent minds," said Martin Barth, President and CEO, World Tourism Forum.

"India has a niche product portfolio in the travel and tourism sector and is expected to grow at a rate of 100 per cent by 2028. We are sure to make a mark and create awareness around the on-going environmental issues and look forward to holding more such engaging events in India in the coming years," he added.

In 2017, the Global Himalayan Expedition became the first Indian start-up to have won the prestigious WTFL competition. Here is the list of the finalists in four verticals - culture, community, conservation and commerce in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry.



This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

