WurfelKuche now at Rajajinagar, Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's biggest modular kitchen brand has successfully spread its wings at one of west Bengaluru's most prominent and well-known residential and business locality, Rajajinagar.

Located on Dr Rajkumar road, Rajajinagar will now experience a whole new range of premium European kitchens, wardrobes and home interiors at the newly inaugurated WurfelKuche studio.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, C N Ashwath Narayan was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.

"We believe Rajajinagar required a place where the residents could come and get to touch and feel premium, European kitchens, wardrobes and home interiors at great pricing. We believe in delivering an experience. We have always innovated and our drive to deliver the best will persist," said Khanindra Barman, CEO and co-founder, at the inauguration.

WurfelKuche is a premium modular kitchen and wardrobe brand that has completely remodelled the concept of conventional kitchens in India. Wurfel offers premium European products with a luxurious world-class experience. The secret behind this success is its superior standards in quality, design, manufacturing, installation and servicing.

Awarded 'The Best Modular Kitchen Brand' in 2018 and 2019 by Times Business Awards and 'The Most Innovative Kitchen Brand' in 2019 by India Kitchen Congress, WurfelKuche is set to bring world-class kitchens to your home.

The launch was attended by eminent personalities from the industry, architects, interior designers, the real estate community and many more. The event was also hosted to the local media.

"Innovation has always been the foundation for Wurfel. We always look forward to setting benchmarks and are always in tandem with new technologies. Technical specs of any Wurfel raw material or hardware is ought to be the best in the world. So every time you choose Wurfel, you get the best." added Pankaj Bhatia, CTO and co-founder.

The Wurfel Rajajinagar studio brings new components of innovation and automation, taking your modular kitchen experience to a whole new level. Some of Wurfel's eminent collections at the Rajajinagar studio are:

The Exclusive Kitchen

This L-shaped kitchen with an island is a perfect illustration of class and style. With a gloss white polylaquer and stone finish, this kitchen comes with a lot of storage options. The highlight of this kitchen is its automated dado unit that opens and closes with the press of a button.

The Tinted Glass Kitchen

With a tinted glass and laminate finish, this L-shaped kitchen has strip lights running within the cabinets which makes the entire kitchen look chic. This kitchen comes with built-in home appliances which makes life convenient for homeowners. The kitchen also comprises of aluminium handles with a combination of wood.

The Victorian Kitchen

This is a U-shaped kitchen which has a painted lacquer finish. This is a French-style classic and looks beautiful in the blue and white colour combination. It has a pull-out storage in the wall cabinets which gives one an easy-to-use storage option. The kitchen also comprises of a stainless steel sink unit which helps to increase the life of this kitchen.

Rose Gold Kitchen

This linear kitchen looks absolutely breathtaking with its rose gold mirror finish on the wall cabinets. This kitchen has a candy unit which allows for a lot of storage options in this kitchen. This kitchen is perfect to suit every home be it small or big.

All raw materials are handpicked from different parts of Europe and customized to suit ones' lifestyle. Wurfel uses only E1 grade boards which are sourced from re-cultivated, FSC certified forests to maintain the premium quality standards and at the same time sustain the environment.

Only toxin-free resin is used which promotes healthy living. Wurfel believes in delivering high-quality products with a world-class experience. And to maintain its premium quality standards, all products are meticulously manufactured under German machinery and follow a 0.5mm of tolerance.

All kitchens and wardrobes from Wurfel come with a ten-year warranty and offer flexi EMI options. With a robust after-sales service, Wurfel ensures that all post-installation service calls, via its industry-first toll-free helpline, are attended within 48 hours.

"Time is precious and that is what we adhere to at Wurfel. Handover of your Wurfel products is just the first step of our relationship and we assure we provide consistent support. We ensure seamless and timely delivery of our products," said Naveen NJ, CFO and co-founder.

The Rajajinagar studio offers complete home interior solutions. With automated kitchens, wardrobes, bedroom, living area, vanities and more, a homeowner gets to experience how his or her home could look. Touch, feel and experience the best of European home interiors like never before.

Extending the portfolio of offerings, Wurfel has ventured into providing complete home interior solutions by launching its first Wurfel Living studio at Banaswadi, Bengaluru on May 17, 2019.

Wurfel Living - is a cutting edge, fashion-driven lifestyle brand that is an inspiration to 'Good Living' and envisions to create fashion homes, where living is more enjoyable, healthy and stylish. At Wurfel Living, simplicity embraces luxury. To top it off, all this comes at a great price!

Wurfel assures the best price for quality. Kitchens at Wurfel start at Rs 3 lakhs and wardrobes at Rs 75,000. Complete 2BHK home interiors start at Rs 6 lakhs.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)