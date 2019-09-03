WWICS logo
WWICS logo

WWICS' guide to a successful Canadian Visitor Visa Application

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:01 IST

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Canada is a popular country to visit, thanks to its close proximity to the United States, unique urban cities, and most beautiful natural landscapes in the world.
Every year, more than 35 million people from all around the world visit Canada for many different reasons. However, those who wish to visit this magnificent country for travelling purposes need to first obtain a Tourist Visa.
Canada Tourist Visa is a temporary Canadian immigration option that allows tourists to visit Canada for the purpose of Tourism, Leisure and Family Visit. Canada tourist visas are of two types: Single Entry Visa and Multiple Entry Visa.
A single entry visa allows the visa holder to visit Canada just once. After the visa holder leaves Canada, except for travelling to the United States and St Pierre and Miquelon, he or she will require a new visa to enter Canada again. On the other hand, a multiple entry visa allows the visa holder to visit Canada for a time period of six months at a time, without having to reapply each time. The visa can be valid for up to 10 years, or one month before the visa holder's passport expires, whichever happens, earlier.
Canadian Visitor Visa: How to Improve Your Visa Application
Each year, the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration Canada receives around 1.8 million visitor visa applications from people wishing to visit Canada on a temporary basis, out of which the government of Canada only emits around 5 Lac tourist visas annually. Therefore, it's very important to keep certain factors in mind while applying for Canada visitor Visa to have a favourable result.
Firstly, since this type of visa is not for the purposes of living in Canada as a permanent resident, IRCC wants reassurance that the visitor will return to his or her country before the expiration of their visa. To prove that, you will have to show you have a strong establishment in your country. This includes your employment stability, your assets, your marital status, children and family, along with any other responsibilities that require your return to your home country.
The second most important factor is to be clear of the purpose of your visit. You have to specify why you're visiting Canada. Whether it's simply for tourism purposes or a special family celebration, you have to make your reason clear. The length of your visit should match the purpose of your trip. You can include your accommodation arrangement, invitation letter, and other documents such as arranged registration in your application.
The third factor will be your financial arrangement. If there is no proof of sufficient funds for your visit, your application can get refused. Thus, you should show sufficient funds available for your trip and make sure the statement shows a stable and consistent balance.
Apply for Canada Visitor visa with WWICS
While the procedures for applying for a Canadian visitor visa may seem uncomplicated, applying without the help of an experienced immigration lawyer can lead to visa refusal. There is actually a higher risk of refusal in cases for Canadian visitor visa applications where the application is not properly prepared. Therefore, your best bet would be to take assistance from experienced immigration professional.
WWICS - world's largest immigration group -- has helped thousands of people to obtain Canada visitor visa. The immigration experts at WWICS also specialize in getting you an approval even if your visitor visa application for Canada was refused in past.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:53 IST

ESIC signs pact with SBI for payments to ESIC beneficiaries on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to provide electronic payment services for ESIC beneficiaries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:43 IST

Limca Book of records holder poet, Vihang A. Naik ready to leave...

New Delhi [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Gujarat-based renowned bilingual contemporary poet Vihang A Naik retires from the post of an Associate Professor after a highly successful teaching career.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:37 IST

Talent from Top Colleges, like IITs and NIT to strengthen...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): In line with the company's plans to develop newer technologies to provide the SME sector with innovative and useful technology, Tally Solutions, country's leading business software provider has hired some of the brightest minds from top engineering c

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:31 IST

India on track to emerge as $5 trillion economy: Doval

Male [The Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): Director of India Foundation Shaurya Doval said on Tuesday that it is natural for a robust economy like India to go through upheavals while expanding from three trillion dollars to five trillion dollars in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:59 IST

Varghese Kurien pledges supports for the Economic Development of India

Manama [Bahrain] Sept 03(ANI): Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, has been recently awarded the highest civilian order of UAE - 'The Order of Zayed' by the Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:20 IST

IndiaMart leads Series A investment in Vyapar business...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): India's largest online business-to-business marketplace -- IndiaMart -- on Tuesday announced its investment in Vyapar, a mobile-based business accounting software for small businesses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:39 IST

Cabinet clears Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion in IDBI Bank

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday approved Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion into IDBI Bank to increase the lender's capital base.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:28 IST

CCEA approves higher prices for ethanol

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): As part of the Central government's efforts to raise the level of ethanol blending in fuels, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved higher price for ethanol derived from different raw materials under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Progra

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:11 IST

Sensex crashes by 770 points on dismal macro data, Nifty PSU...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices suffered bruising losses on Tuesday in all-round selling led by bank, financial, metal and auto stocks after the government last week reported 5 per cent GDP growth during the first fiscal quarter of April to June.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:38 IST

Cabinet approves recapitalisation of IDBI

New Delhi,[India] Sep 3 (ANI) The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved recapitalisation of IDBI Bank with a one-time infusion of Rs 9,300 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Swami Mukundananda inspires next generation of leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Swami Mukundananda, Founder of JKYog, world-renowned yogi, spiritual teacher, and mind management authority, takes his teachings to the cutting edge of the future - the next generation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:03 IST

Declining exports of cotton textiles - a matter of deep concern

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/BusinessWire India): Exports of cotton textiles continued their downward spiral declining by 24.5 per cent during April-July 2019.

Read More
iocl