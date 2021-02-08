WYN Studio raises Rs 2 Crores in pre-series from women investors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a massive achievement, New Age Content Startup WYN Studio has secured a pre series round of Rs 2 crores at Rs 20 crores valuation from Drummi Bhatt, Sanjay Sacchdev and Narendra Firodia.

This is in addition to the seed round of funding of Rs 50 lakhs at Rs 2 crores valuation raised from India Angel Fund in August 2020. The company has women investors namely Drummi Bhatt, Tanya Sacchdev, Jyoti Tiwari and Seema Saroj aiding the women founders.

With shows such as Can Inspire with RJ Pallavi Rao (ex- Radio Mirchi), Stuff Tales - Kunal Mandal, The Inspiring Talk- Bijay, Heirs of The Pandavas -Nikesh Murali, Kya Swaad Hai Mister- Tikku and Kunal Mandal and Practically Gita Amogh - Lila Das, WYN have proved their mettle and their shows jumped to number one on multiple media platforms. The company have got a thumping three lakh plus downloads of their six shows adding more to its triumph.



"In a super heated growth market of Podcasts, 2021 will be the testing ground for Indian podcast platforms and the sustainability of their content. WYN is already making a huge splash in its first year of operations. Headed by a woman dynamo Souniya Khurrana, I have full faith in its growth journey, as it taps the hidden niches of Bharat's multilingual podcast genres," said Drummi Bhatt.

WYN - What's Your Narrative is a content startup founded by Souniya Khurana and Bijay Gautam. Creating new-age content or narratives for brands, startups and individuals, WYN Studio has created video content for brands such as HP and also produced podcasts for inspiring individuals and contemporary brands.

The company plans to use these funds to further strengthen their team with new hiring and also create more original content. While currently they are more focussed on all things audio, with a bit of video content for brands, they are also working on a pipeline of original digital content for various leading platforms. Currently revenue positive, they have seen an uptick in podcasting requests by brands and individuals to help them create and monetize their content.

"Having invested 10 lakhs in the last round, I have increased it to 50 lakhs ONLY because of the dedication and passion that I saw in the team. I believe Women make the best LEADERS and I have put MY money on Souniya Khurana more than the startup," said Narendra Firodia.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

