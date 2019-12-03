Xtep launches Sports-Life movement for all

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Dec 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hong Kong-headquartered global sportswear brand Xtep International Holdings Limited launched Sports-Life movement for people in Bengaluru on November 28.

The move is a first step towards making sports-fitness an integral part of people's lives in Karnataka. The movement was dedicated to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali whose principles inspire the ordinary masses to reach extraordinary heights in sports and life.



Chief Guest, S Suresh Kumar and special guests Olympic boxers and coaches Ganapathy Manoharan, I Amaladass, M Venu and Director, Xtep India, Vijay Chowdhary were the key dignitaries for the event titled - 'Remembering all-time boxing legend Muhammad Ali'.

True to the theme the Indian boxing titans reminisced their bout with the legend in New Delhi in 1980. The event also sought to inspire youth to adopt sports as an essential life skill and presented Xtep learning from global markets to fuel sports uptake in India.



Sharing his message via SMS with the audience, S Suresh Kumar said, "Sports-Life will empower citizens to be active participants in community sporting activities than being passive consumers of sports products."

"As Minister for Education in Karnataka, I have always been very keen to promote a sporting culture amongst our children. I have been making every effort to inculcate a sporting spirit in our young girls and boys in all the schools. I welcome the effort of Xtep in this direction that will lend an impetus to the Fit-India movement launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.



Revealing Xtep plans and global best practices to introduce Sports-Life culture in India, Vijay Chowdhary said, "Xtep has influenced mass uptake of sports through technology/R&D and targeted community activations aimed at youth."



"In the area of technology, Xtep Sports Science innovation lab researches runners' data to produce functionally superior sports shoes for consumers. Xtep has introduced consumer sports-technology such as BMI and 3D printers in community-run clubs across China. The technology helps the public select the right pair of shoes according to their fitness needs and body/feet type," he added.



Chowdhary further said: "In aspects of training and activation/alliances, Xtep has conducted over 200 marathons since 2011 in China and Vietnam and several football matches in Saudi Arabia. We have even partnered with the Government of Vietnam to launch a people's running event. Xtep has also collaborated with professional marathon runners to train the public."



"For India market, in phase 1, we have introduced mass affordable and functional sports shoes for different fitness needs and consumer categories. We plan to expand to seven cities by the end of 2020 to reach a wider consumer base. In phase 2, we'll bring high-tech consumer sports technology to India. We'll also partner with run clubs, Govt., private stakeholders, emerging sports aspirants, role models, and trainers to nurture sports-life through community events. In phase 3, we'll invest in sports infrastructure based on market demand," he added.



Commenting on the event, Vijay said, "Xtep draws its inspiration from Muhammad Ali's principles of confidence, conviction, dedication, respect, giving and spirituality. These principles resonate with each of the Indian boxing champions who shared a moment in time with the legend. We hope they will continue to inspire more people to join the Sports-Life movement in India."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

