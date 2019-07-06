Yes Bank acquires 9.47 pc stake in Eveready on loan default by group company

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Yes Bank has acquired 9.47 per cent shares of battery maker Eveready by invoking pledged shares owing to a loan default by group company McLeod Russel.

"Yes Bank, pursuant to invocation of pledge of shares, acquired 6,880,149 equity shares constituting 9.47 per cent of the post-issue paid-up share capital of Eveready Industries India Ltd," it said in a statement. The breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by Yes Bank led to the action.

Eveready had announced a 50:50 joint venture with its group company McLeod Russel in 2017 to manage the packed tea business through a special purpose vehicle called Greendale India Ltd.

Recently, Eveready's auditor Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP also quit from its services stating that it was unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence of inter-company deposits and its recovery.

(ANI)

