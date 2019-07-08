The financial position of Yes Bank is sound and stable, said MD and CEO Ravneet Gill
Yes Bank appoints two top management leaders, dispels market rumours

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Yes Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Rajeev Uberoi as the Senior Group President for Governance and Controls and Anurag Adlakha as Senior Group President and Head for Financial Management and Strategy.
The bank said it will significantly benefit from their vast experience and demonstrated performances. The new appointments will further strengthen management leadership and the bank's governance, control and compliance framework.
"I warmly welcome Rajeev and Anurag to Yes Bank and look forward to working closely with them and the entire senior management team as we embark upon our next phase of strong growth," said Managing Director and CEO Ranveet Gill.
Over the past few weeks, he said, there has been a lot of unfounded speculation about Yes Bank's board and management stability, asset portfolio, future growth prospects among other things.
"We strongly refute such speculations which we suspect is a deliberate and malicious attempt to create instability in the institution by undermining investor and client confidence. We have apprised the authorities of these developments," said Gill in a statement.
"The financial position of Yes Bank is sound and stable, and its liquidity and operating performance continue to be robust," he said.
(ANI)

iocl