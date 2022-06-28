Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED takes Avinash Bhosale into custody, to be presented before special court

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate has taken businessman Avinash Bhosle into custody from the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Bhosle was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month in the Yes Bank case will be presented before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court today.

Earlier, the ED had filed a petition in the CBI special court, seeking custody of Bhosle, on which the special court on Monday allowed the enforcement agency to take him into custody.



Avinash Bhonsle is the founder of Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Limited (ABIL) Group in Pune.

In the investigation, the CBI found that a substantial part of the Rs 3,000 crore that DHFL received from the Rana Kapoor-led Yes Bank as an investment a few years ago, was diverted to the Radius group.

The CBI had earlier raided the premises of builders Avinash Bhosale, Vinod Goenka, and Shahid Balwa in Pune and Mumbai in connection with a cheating case related to the Yes Bank and Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) scam case.

Vinod Goenka is the Chairman and Managing Director of DB Realty, and Shahid Balwa is the Vice-chairman of the same group with its head office in Mumbai.

The realty company had borrowed from DHFL to finance a residential project in suburban Mumbai. (ANI)

