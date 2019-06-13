On Wednesday, Moody's placed Yes Bank's Ba1 foreign currency issuer rating under review for a downgrade
Yes Bank, IndusInd stocks tumble after UBS slashes price target

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Yes Bank shares dropped over 11 per cent and IndusInd Bank's by nearly 8 per cent on Thursday afternoon after Swiss multinational brokerage house UBS slashed price target sharply by 47 per cent and 18 per cent respectively citing weak earnings going ahead.
At 1 pm, Yes Bank was trading at Rs 119.85 per share, down 11.06 per cent, while IndusInd Bank was down 7.93 per cent at Rs 1,445.90 per share.
UBS downgraded IndusInd Bank to sell and cut target to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,700 earlier. In the case of Yes Bank, the brokerage maintained sell rating and slashed the target to Rs 90 from Rs 170 apiece.
"Lending to non-investment grade companies against main companies is high for both banks, which does not appear to be fully priced in," UBS said in a report.
It also added that the concentration of lending to weak companies is also high for Yes Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank.
Another reason for the fall in Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank is their exposure to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, which defaulted on interest repayment last week.
On Wednesday, Moody's placed Yes Bank's Ba1 foreign currency issuer rating under review for a downgrade. The US credit rating agency said the review takes into account ongoing liquidity pressures on finance companies, which may negatively impact the credit profile of Yes Bank, given its sizeable exposure to weak companies in the sector.
