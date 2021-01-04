Yes Bank loans grow 1.3 pc q-o-q in Q3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Yes Bank said on Monday its total loans grew by 1.3 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 1.69 lakh crore from Rs 1.66 lakh crore in the September quarter.

Gross retail disbursements in Q3 totalled Rs 7,563 crore, up 109 per cent compared to Rs 3,764 crore in Q2.

Deposits grew by 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,46,233 crore from Rs 1.35 lakh crore in the year-ago quarter. Certificate of deposits grew by 1.9 per cent to Rs 7,395 crore from Rs 7,259 crore.



CASA (current account, savings account) deposits grew by 12.6 per cent to Rs 37,973 crore from Rs 33,713 crore over the quarter while the proportion of total CASA deposits to total deposits grew to 27.4 per cent in the December quarter from 26.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

Credit to deposit ratio in the December quarter stood at 115.6 per cent as compared with 122.9 per cent in the previous quarter, said the private sector lender in a statement.

Liquidity coverage ratio -- a key financial indicator -- stood at 115.5 per cent compared with 107.3 per cent in the previous quarter. (ANI)

