The bank is striving to fund its growth and improve asset quality.
The bank is striving to fund its growth and improve asset quality.

Yes Bank reports Q2 loss at Rs 600 crore on tax hit while asset quality worsens

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported a whopping loss of Rs 600 crore in the second quarter of current fiscal year (Q2 FY20) due to a one-off deferred tax asset (DTA) adjustment of Rs 709 crore on account of change in corporate tax rate regime.
The lender had posted a profit of Rs 965 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This is the second-biggest loss for the bank after Rs 1,507 crore loss in the January to March quarter.
Yes Bank said the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) for Q2 FY20 jumped to 7.39 per cent from 5.01 per cent in Q1 FY20 and 1.6 per cent in Q2 FY19.
The gross NPAs increased to Rs 17,134 crore in the quarter ended September from Rs 3,866 crore in the year-ago period. Net NPAs moved up to Rs 9,757 crore from Rs 2,019 crore in the same period.
The percentage of net NPAs jumped from 0.84 per cent in Q2 FY19 to 4.35 per cent in Q2 FY20. The bank made provisions of Rs 1,336 crore for the quarter.
On the other hand, interest earned increased to Rs 7,386 crore from Rs 7,231 crore in Q2 FY19 while interest expended totalled Rs 5,200 crore in Q2 FY20 compared to Rs 4,813 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
On Thursday, Yes Bank said it has received a 1.2 billion dollar (about Rs 8,520 crore) binding offer for a stake purchase from a global investor. It has been trying to raise the capital to get over liquidity issues, fund growth and improve asset quality.
In the recent past, the bank has maintained that its fundamentals remain strong, capital and liquidity positions comfortably above the regulatory threshold, and outstanding exposure to the housing finance and real estate sectors totally secured.
Yes Bank is India's fourth-largest private sector bank with presence across all 28 states and 9 union territories. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:42 IST

Jennifer Lopez wears Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jennifer Lopez wore Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum to 'The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards' in Los Angeles on October 27th.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:41 IST

TVS Motor Company registers sales growth of 2 percent over...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 323,368 units in October 2019 as against sales of 398,427 units in the month of October 2018.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:22 IST

ITW Consulting appoints Deep Drona as Chief Business Officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ITW Consulting, an affiliate of Global Sports Commerce specialising in crafting and executing multi-faceted brand management solutions across sports, entertainment and media, has appointed Deep Drona as Chief Business O

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:21 IST

TVS Motor marks sales growth of 2 pc in October, reduces trade...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): TVS Motor Company said on Friday it registered sales of 3.23 lakh units in October as against sales of 3.98 lakh units in the same period of last year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:17 IST

Bajaj Finserv offers personal loans with money in your account...

Pune (Maharashtra)[India] Nov 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers India's fastest personal loan with easy approvals and disbursal within just 20 minutes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:02 IST

FINGERS launches TWS Audio Pods with spectacular sound and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's most innovative digital accessories brand, FINGERS, which has stormed the Indian market with a range of 50+ avant-garde products has launched 'FINGERS Audio Pods', a true wireless ear-buds for those wanting the perfect combination of Style and

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:02 IST

Bhutani Infra announces the launch of start-up nation - Bharat...

New Delhi [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its bid to promote start-up culture in Delhi NCR, especially in Noida - Greater Noida, Bhutani Infra, a leading real estate company in the region has launched a special scheme specifically targeted at the Startup community.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:01 IST

Essel Propack unveils Recyclable Tube Packaging

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Essel Propack Ltd, an Indian multi-national company in the business of manufacturing laminated plastic tubes, today announced a major breakthrough innovation in the form of recyclable HDPE barrier tubes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:34 IST

Sensex holds above 40,000 mark, Zee Entertainment closes 18 pc higher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Equity indices were volatile on Friday but traded in a narrow range throughout the trading session as investors kept their bets low.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:13 IST

GST October collections fall by 5.3 pc year-on-year to Rs 95,380 crore

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) totalled Rs 95,380 crore in October, 5.29 per cent lower in the year-ago period, the Central government said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:43 IST

JSW Energy revenue falls by 13 pc to Rs 2,232 crore on drop in fuel costs

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nov 1 (ANI): JSW Energy Ltd (JEL) said on Friday its revenue in the second fiscal quarter dropped by 13 per cent to Rs 2,232 crore primarily due to decline in fuel costs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:56 IST

SPML Infra's subsidiary wins Rs 191 crore interim relief from...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): SPML Infra Ltd said on Friday that its subsidiary Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Pvt Ltd has won Rs 191 crore interim relief under arbitration proceedings against the Rajasthan state government.

Read More
iocl