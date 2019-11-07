Pyxis AI
Pyxis AI

Yes Bank takes a leap with AI-based Hyper-personalization Tool, Pyxis

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:25 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): In an era when attention spans are getting shorter and everyone battles to launch the perfect social media strategy, Yes Bank recently leveraged an AI based MarTech tool to streamline their digital and social communication for the launch of its Personal Loan campaign.
The targeting and personalization tool, Pyxis, reportedly helps them reach the right customer at the right time with the right content.
Yes Bank took personalization a level higher, carving out the perfect campaign where creatives were generated by AI with minor human intervention. Soon after setup, the automated systems of Pyxis enabled wide-scale optimization while running over 100K creatives in parallel. As a result, Yes Bank observed about 230per cent reduction in customer acquisition costs, while adding a new dimension of AI - led customer acquisition under its portfolio.
"We have always been exploring latest and upcoming technologies to enhance our business goals. This time we utilized the capabilities of Pyxis AI to automate creative generation and end to end optimization which as expected, gave us a significant boost on relevance of Ads and overall business," said Parag Murudkar, Group Executive Vice President, Yes Bank.
Creativity today, is definitely a sector ruled by humans, but recent advances, including artificial intelligence have empowered marketers to leverage data and drive creative development in fascinating ways. Machine learning algorithms are delivering predictive insights about copy choices, advertising design and hyper-personalization, making marketing creative far more effective and enable brands to develop personalized campaigns with minimal human intervention.
Using the Pyxis tool Yes Bank has created 100K+ hyper localized banners for their personal loan campaign based on 40+ dynamic parameters including demographics, industry, job title, field of study, industry, user behaviour, interest, family/life events, geo location targeting, etc. within the radius of 1 km. These AI-built personalized banners targeted customers with relevant interests and offered relevant content at the right time, creating a pin-point personalized communication that is helping Yes Bank reduce their CPA (cost per acquisition) by a staggering 230per cent.
"Pyxis AI is surely the future of AI led creative generation allowing brands to leverage one to one communication even for completely new set of users," said Vrushali Prasade, CTO (Chief Technical Officer).
In general, creative development is one of the most resource-intensive steps across marketing/advertising departments. With ever-growing competition, hyper-personalizing content as per the end-customer can turn out to be a ROI-driven choice. In fact, enabling AI-driven creative development can enable CXOs to run multiple tests within an entirely new market rapidly and understand what works best for their customers.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:31 IST

Elpro International School announces 'Elpro Sports Festival'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): While most relate winters to oranges and strawberries and that of basking in the sweet warmth of the sun, students of Elpro International School will be training the hardest as they gear up for the 'Elpro Sports Festival'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:31 IST

World Animal Protection urges government to stop display of...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): International animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection has written to the Environment Minister of India, Prakash Javadekar and the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar seeking their urgent intervention and stopping the proposed display of elephants at So

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:29 IST

Raymond demerges its core lifestyle business in restructuring exercise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Fashion and textile retailer Raymond Ltd on Thursday announced the demerger of its core lifestyle business into a separate entity that will be listed through mirror shareholding structure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:25 IST

QAD Advanced Technology Program enables rapid identification and...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): In a manufacturing world that is ruled by disruption, the QAD Advanced Technology Program gives manufacturers a proven, reliable process to navigate Industry 4.0 technology.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:25 IST

FICCI Ladies organisation to host 12th IWEC awards and conference

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) to host the 12th Annual Awards and Conference of International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation, IWEC 2019, on Nov 11-12, 2019 in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:07 IST

With 5 million subscribers and over 9200 partner hotels, OYO...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07 (ANI/Newsvoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia's largest and world's second-largest and fastest-growing chain of hotels, homes, living, and workspaces, today announced that OYO Wizard, India's largest hospitality paid loyalty program, has reached 5 million subscrib

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:06 IST

Dinesh Shahra introduces his book - Simplicity and Wisdom at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/Digpu): Renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Dinesh Shahra introduced his book- Simplicity and Wisdom at Vatsalya Gram in Vrindavan recently in the presence of eminent social reformer, Sadhvi Ritambhara.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:02 IST

India celebrates Diwali with BMW Motorrad

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during Navratras, Dussera and Diwali with over 600 bookings, the highest number of bookings ever in the festive season for BMW Motorrad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:59 IST

Intuit QuickBooks Online Accountant, India's first all-in-one...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): Intuit QuickBooks today announced the launch of QuickBooks Online Accountant in India - an online practice management solution specifically designed for Chartered Accountants (CAs) to take their practice to the next level.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:58 IST

Dr Sudhir Giri - creating new job opportunities is one of the...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/Newsvoir): A huge number of instructed jobless youth, making new position openings is probably the greatest test looked by the Indian government today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:56 IST

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 up by 37 pc at Rs 256 cr on diversified portfolio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Aditya Birla Capital Ltd said on Thursday its consolidated profit after tax after minority interest in Q2 FY2019-20 grew by 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 256 crore on the back of a diversified business portfolio.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:42 IST

Sahyadri Industries Ltd's EcoPro (Fibre Cement Board) gets Green...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): EcoPro (Fibre Cement Board)' manufactured by Sahyadri Industries Ltd (Pune) was awarded the 'GreenPro Ecolabel- Green Product Certification by CII-Godrej GBC (Confederation of Indian Industries - Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre).

Read More
iocl