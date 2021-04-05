Yes Bank's Q4 deposits rise by 55 pc to Rs 1.62 lakh crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Yes Bank said on Monday that its deposits came in at Rs 1.62 lakh crore in the fourth quarter ending March, increasing by 54.7 per cent from Rs 1.05 lakh crore a year-ago corresponding period.

Notably, gross retail disbursements for the March quarter stood at Rs 7,828 crore, skyrocketing by 154.3 per cent year-on-year.

The loan and advances grew by 0.8 per cent to Rs1.72 lakh crore as of March 2021 compared to Rs 1.71 lakh crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The bank's loan and advances stood at Rs 1.69 lakh crore during the third quarter of FY21.



The CASA stood at Rs 42,587 crore in Q4 FY21, higher by 51.8 per cent from Rs 28,063 crore of Q4 FY20.

The credit to deposit ratio was at 27.3 per cent in the March 2021 quarter versus 28.5 per cent in the March 2020 quarter and 27.4 per cent in the December 2020 quarter.

The bank's liquidity coverage ratio was at 122.7 per cent in Q4 FY21 against 37 per cent of Q4FY20 and 120 per cent of Q3 FY21. (ANI)

