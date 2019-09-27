Yes!poho felicitates women weavers

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of Navratri, Yes!poho has felicitated nine women weavers and artisans - representing Nava Durgas, for their contribution not only to the Handloom industry, but to the society as a whole.

These artisans bring life and character to each and every saree that every woman adores.

Durga is a name for Strength. She is love. She is an epitome of beauty. She is loving, caring and affectionate. She is a goddess of thoughts and actions who binds everything together. She is the ultimate Shakti. A woman makes, nurtures, imparts and inculcates various values to everyone around her.

Salute to the Woman Power,

Salute to the Power of Shakti,

Respect Woman...

Handloom is a traditional business for women for a long time. History has it that while men would go out with Kings for war, women were involved in crafts like pot, leather clothes, home building and technique of weaving.

Yes!poho's Nava Durga felicitation event was held in Hyderabad on September 25th at Kala Dikshitulu Kala Vedika Chikkadpally, Hyderabad and M Ramachadra Rao, MLC; Yellavarthy Rajendra Prasad, President, Shankaram Vedica; Special Guest Shri Kala Janardhan Murthy, President Thyagaraya Gaana Sabha presided over the function.

Providing a platform to showcase the talent of women artisans

Yes!poho's social platform provides the opportunity for all women artisans to showcase their talent and creativity directly to the world. Yes!poho Institute provides training facility and tools to empower women and enhance their skills. It is a platform where women weavers can earn money and help improve their socio-economic conditions. This is the best place to make a village women weaver self-dependent. This is a safe job for them which they can do from their home.

'Yes!poho's has a simple objective-of getting artisans and women out of drudgery and reviving the dwindling art of weaving. While working with artisans at the grass-root level, I have learnt several life lessons -

1. Threads are fragile like relationships. This relationship is made stronger through proper weaving

2. It takes lot of discipline and focus to achieve the level of creativity

3. The will to learn is the first step and these weavers show this character every day in their lives

4. Every day is a new day and start over is the name of the game.

Yes!poho plans to expand and onboard all handloom weavers PAN India in the next 18-24 months. World's 1st social platform connecting weavers, artisans to consumers directly," said Raghuram Kuchibhatla, Founder, Yes!poho.

"Its chief objective is to offer its guests high-quality luxurious products that guarantees memorable experiences to its Guests. Our objective is to improve the socio-economic conditions and also showcase to the world the artistic and creative talent that this 2nd oldest tradition holds," he added.

Raghuram Kuchibhatla ended the speech thanking each and every Athidhi (Athidhi Devo Bhava) and requesting everyone to join together in making a difference to lives of these artisans and to revive this dying industry.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

