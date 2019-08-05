Raghuram Kuchibhatla, Founder Yes!poho
Raghuram Kuchibhatla, Founder Yes!poho

Yes!poho launches a new program called 'Yes!poho Affiliate'

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:42 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yes!poho launches a new program called 'Yes!poho Affiliate -Earn while you Sleep', the first of its kind in India.
This online program assists affiliates to earn additional income in their spare time.
While Yes!poho's offline affiliate program was available for a year now, Yes!poho is launching this online program to everyone who has a desire to earn additional income or who is looking for a part time or fulltime work. Yes!poho Affiliates will enjoy the following benefits -
* Great source of income
* Earn while online and offline
* Works on all products available on the platform
* Simple registration and payment process
* Very friendly Yespovians to support the program
* Great way to create ad encourage Entrepreneurship in India
The registration process is a free process and simple process. Once registered, affiliates can immediately view, and share all products available on Yes!poho platform onto any social media including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, that affiliates have registered.
Yes!poho affiliates can earn anywhere between 8 per cent-10 per cent on sales on all products that they promote on their social media. In addition, Yes!poho's affiliates can also be partners and post their own products giving them additional advantages as a partner and as an Affiliate.
Yes!poho's core principle is a Win-Win-Win for all participants on the platform and this is one way whereby affiliates can not only showcase artisans' work to all in their friends and family, but also provide for a way to earn when a sale is made.
While Yes!poho's offline affiliate program is available across the world, online program is available in India only.
"Yes!poho plans to expand this program across the globe in six months. Yes!poho Affiliate program also plans to build individual websites for each of their affiliates in the future and help them in all marketing activities. Yes!poho is continuously expanding their weaver base and plans to onboard atleast fifty weavers by end of 2019. In addition, Yes!poho is also planning to enter into other product lines to bring on new artisans such as Jewelry, etc", said Raghuram Kuchibhatla, Founder Yes!poho.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:28 IST

Repo rate could touch 5 pc level by March 2020: SBI report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may cut repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) in its August 7 policy meet and further reduce it by 50 to 75 bps to achieve the level of less than or equal to 5 per cent by March 2020, according to State Bank of India's research re

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:17 IST

Resolution of stressed construction companies a challenge even...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): ICRA Ratings said on Monday it sees significant challenges in the resolution of stressed construction companies, which has the likelihood of delaying the process and reducing the realisable value considerably.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:14 IST

Getting inputs from different sectors to restore confidence says FM

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that the government is getting inputs from various sectors of economy and is responding accordingly to restore their confidence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:47 IST

1.5 Crore students to benefit from technology enabled English Program

New Delhi [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): EnglishHelper a technology-based education company helps people learn and improve their English by offering AI technology-powered learning solutions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:16 IST

Equity indices tumble amid global sell-off, J&K developments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were under pressure on Monday amid a sharp global sell-off but the domestic market managed to pare some losses after the government moved a bill to revoke Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:25 IST

Venky's India Q1 net profit declines 13 pc on higher input costs

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Venky's India said on Monday its net profit during April to June declined by 13 per cent to Rs 61.8 crore from Rs 71.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:07 IST

Ithuba to facilitate credit enhancement program of HGEL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd and High Ground Enterprises Ltd (HGEL), through its Singapore subsidiary gets into an advisory appointment arrangement for the specific purpose of jointly creating a 'Credit Enhancement Program'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:02 IST

MBBS Admissions open for 2019

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal College of Medical Sciences (MCOMS) Nepal invites applications from aspiring Indian candidates for the 33rd batch of MBBS programme which will commence from September 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:54 IST

Global fintech investment subdued in H1 19, but big M&A deals...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Global fintech funding got off to a slower start during the first half of 2019 with 37.9 billion dollars of investment globally across 962 deals, according to consulting major KPMG.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:39 IST

UP Police drives female hygiene with Niine

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Uttar Pradesh Police is reaching out and driving improvement in infrastructure facilities for girl and women in academies, schools, and police stations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:19 IST

Finance Minister Sitharaman to meet industry leaders in a bid to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a series of meetings this week to take stock of the economy which has witnessed a downturn in recent quarters, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:58 IST

MIT School of Distance Education revamped its study material for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) is among the topmost educational institutions of India.

Read More
iocl