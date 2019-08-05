Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yes!poho launches a new program called 'Yes!poho Affiliate -Earn while you Sleep', the first of its kind in India.

This online program assists affiliates to earn additional income in their spare time.

While Yes!poho's offline affiliate program was available for a year now, Yes!poho is launching this online program to everyone who has a desire to earn additional income or who is looking for a part time or fulltime work. Yes!poho Affiliates will enjoy the following benefits -

* Great source of income

* Earn while online and offline

* Works on all products available on the platform

* Simple registration and payment process

* Very friendly Yespovians to support the program

* Great way to create ad encourage Entrepreneurship in India

The registration process is a free process and simple process. Once registered, affiliates can immediately view, and share all products available on Yes!poho platform onto any social media including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, that affiliates have registered.

Yes!poho affiliates can earn anywhere between 8 per cent-10 per cent on sales on all products that they promote on their social media. In addition, Yes!poho's affiliates can also be partners and post their own products giving them additional advantages as a partner and as an Affiliate.

Yes!poho's core principle is a Win-Win-Win for all participants on the platform and this is one way whereby affiliates can not only showcase artisans' work to all in their friends and family, but also provide for a way to earn when a sale is made.

While Yes!poho's offline affiliate program is available across the world, online program is available in India only.

"Yes!poho plans to expand this program across the globe in six months. Yes!poho Affiliate program also plans to build individual websites for each of their affiliates in the future and help them in all marketing activities. Yes!poho is continuously expanding their weaver base and plans to onboard atleast fifty weavers by end of 2019. In addition, Yes!poho is also planning to enter into other product lines to bring on new artisans such as Jewelry, etc", said Raghuram Kuchibhatla, Founder Yes!poho.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

