Yet another recognition for Svatantra Microfin for its in-house app -Saathi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Recently, Svatantra Microfin received an award for its innovative end-to-end in-house app 'Saathi' in BFSI Category at the Economic Times BFSI Innovation Tribe Summit & Awards 2020.

Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd is a next-gen microfinance organisation which offers micro-loans to women entrepreneurs in rural region of the country.

In 2017, "Saathi" was culminated with a vision to promote financial inclusion at deep rural areas with help of technology disruption. The prestigious award fortifies the company's consistent and successful execution of 100 per cent end-to-end mobility for an entire spectrum of operations in areas such as loan originating system, loan management system, and collections.

Svatantra aimed to create digital footprints of its rural women borrowers in the banking mainstream through cashless disbursements as well as cashless collections, this has been made true through Saathi.

Further, with the help of technology, Saathi has reached and offered cashless Mediclaim to more than seven lakh customers and till date settled more than Rs 17 crs of medical insurance claims.

"I share this award with the entire Svatantra family, the team, our clients and our vendors. I remember putting down a framework saying we need to simplify the process and differentiate ourselves keeping with the government's plan of digitisation and financial inclusion. Three years later, the team has indeed made it possible and here we are!" said Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Svatantra Microfin, Chairperson Svatantra Micro Housing Finance Corporation Limited and Co-Chairman of ASSOCHAM Microfinance, while adding to this.

