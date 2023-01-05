Yogi meets industry leaders in Mumbai ahead of Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon several banking and financial sector leaders in Mumbai, and invited them to become partners in the development of his state - which happens to be the country's most populous state.

The Chief Minister met these industry leaders as part of his two-day visit to Mumbai ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit.

Uttar Pradesh is set to organize the summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023.

"When our government was formed in 2017, the financial condition of the state was extremely poor. We made some plans and called up the banks, but the credit was so poor that the banks didn't respond. Today I am delighted to inform you that everything has changed in UP. Today, we are a revenue-surplus state. We've more than doubled our annual budget," he told the industry leaders.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Chairman and MD of SIDBI S Raman, GM of NABARD Smita Mohanty, MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Ashish Chauhan, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Uday Kotak, Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra AB Vijay Kumar, Executive Director of Bank of Baroda Ajay Khurana, CMD of SBI Dinesh Khara, CEO and MD of Motilal Oswal Private Equity Advisors Vishal Tulsian, Partner and CEO of KKR Gaurav Trehan, Joint Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Deepak Gupta, MD of Standard Chartered Bank Manish Jain, CEO of Yes Bank Prashant Kumar, CEO of IDBI Rakesh Sharma, MD of India Exim Bank Harsha Bangari, CGM and CFO of India Exim Bank Tarun Sharma, MD of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, and Founder of Bloom Ventures Karthik Reddy.

He apprised them about the infrastructural development in Uttar Pradesh and better connectivity through air, water, road and rail network, which he said will help industries to access global as well as domestic markets.

Further, speaking about his ambition to make size of Uttar Pradesh's GDP to USD one trillion so as to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of USD five trillion economy, the Chief Minister said this can be accomplished only with the cooperation from them.

"I have come to tell all of you today that we will offer all possible help to you in Uttar Pradesh. We will give resources from everywhere and will give better environment. Banking institutions should cooperate with us to strengthen our MSME units, agriculture, FPOs, start-ups," he added.

In conclusion, he said: "I invite all of you in Uttar Pradesh to make the most of the immense opportunities present in our state and become a partner with us in the journey of the progressive transformation of Uttar Pradesh and towards making New India prosperous and powerful." (ANI)

