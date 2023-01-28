Young tech firms modernize India's milk production: Report

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Startups in India, the world's largest milk producer, are using the latest technology to modernize dairy farming and meet the country's growing demand, reported NHK World.

The report mentioned how startups are increasingly getting into developing solutions, including apps and devices, for the Indian dairy sector.

"You download the App and order the milk. Then it comes to your doorsteps easily," a milk buyer who procures her dairy needs through one of the apps told NHK World.



Further, the NHK World report, without naming the company, said it uses devices to check the nutritional value of milk and calculates prices based on the quality.

"This is a problem that needs to be solved - productivity, quality, traceability - so you need to enable them to raise them scientifically from backward to entrepreneurial farmers," Ranjith Mukundan, CEO, of Stellaps Technologies, told NHK World.

The evolution of the dairy sector in India and the stellar role played by dairy cooperatives since the launch of Operation Flood forms an integral part of the country's growth story as the country now is the largest producer of milk.

India contributes over 20 per cent to global milk production. (ANI)

