Your brand gets a better mouthpiece with ThePendits

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/SRV Media): ThePendits, an established name in quality content writing, is going multifaceted with the addition of video and graphic content services. The expansion intends to serve futuristic businesses that aim for social media platforms and advanced business strategies to connect with their audiences.

With ample experience in diverse content creation, ThePendits believes that the visual medium powered by quality content will be the norm for digital marketing in the new decade. And what matters is the quick generation of content that balances stimulating visuals with captivating content. You will need more than a brilliant concept to stay ahead in the race.

The company is leveraging its proprietary Content Management Portal to spur the large-scale production of innovative content effectively. The user-friendly and interactive portal keeps you on track throughout the content creation. It helps you ensure that the delivered content meets your marketing goals and business vision.

All you need to do is to log in to the portal and post your requirements. You will receive automated notifications on every phase of content creation including revisions, suggestions, clarifications, and approvals. No more missing on emails or waiting for updates!

"We've made it really easy for agencies and brands to get quality content from skilled writers in just a few clicks of a button. They don't need to fret over the quality or consistency of the content anymore. Whatever the brand requirement, we have the solution to it. Every company aims to bring in new ideas to its industry. We help to translate and manifest these ideas through brand-focused, target-oriented words. Our content ninjas are ever ready to bring out the best in your brand," said Neil Philip, founder of The Pendits.

The Content Management Portal has been fundamental in driving the company's projects fluidly, guaranteeing quality, quantity and consistency for every client. With the portal facilitating easy and effective handling of projects for both the clients as well as the writers, ThePendits ensures stellar content creation within a short period.

The portal helps you to initiate multiple projects according to your marketing calendar. The company's team of versatile writers work on every requirement. The lucid interface of the Content Management Portal brings the clients, the content coordinators, and the writers within an interactive network. This helps close the loopholes in communication and accelerates the content generation process with instant notifications and updates.

In brief, ThePendits Content Management Portal facilitates:

* Systematic, transparent and time-saving process of content delivery



* Flexible and interactive common platform for the client and the writer

* A user-friendly portal that helps you post multiple projects and initiate content delivery as per your calendar schedules.

* Availability of an exclusive virtual writer dedicated to a single client

* A three-layered content-filtering process that guarantees quality-driven, market-savvy content

* In-house review and proof-reading by content managers that saves you time and efforts

* Quick and easy communication with the writers on additions and revisions.

You can book a free consultation with ThePendits' expert content strategists and gain an insight into how they can help you. That would clarify how your thoughts can reach your audience, packed in the most appropriate wording.

With a professional writer who understands the business niche, a structured content map and a well-devised content strategy, your brand marketing gets the boost it needs.

To know more on quick and quality content creation that elevates your brand identity and enhances customer-engagement, check the website: https://www.thependits.com/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

