Your life is your responsibility; the danger is huge in negligence: Padmashree, Ashok Chakradhar

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/SRV Media): Abdominal Cancer Day was observed all over the world on 19th May 2021. Keeping in mind the severity of this stomach cancer, a worldwide webinar was organized as the main event in which many experts and well-known personalities participated from all over the world.

The event was organized by the Abdominal Cancer Trust and IIEMR. The webinar's Chief Guest was Padmashree, noted Author and Poet, Ashok Chakradhar, who initiated the event. He started the program in his familiar style through a poem in which he praised the work done by Dr Sundeep Jain.

On the occasion of Abdominal Cancer Day, he said, "Your life is your responsibility, in negligence the danger is heavy, if you have cancer, consider it is a decree of death, this is the patient and this is the successful treatment."

The keynote speaker of the webinar, Founder Trustee, Abdominal Cancer Trust, Dr Sundeep Jain, in his presentation said, "In today's hectic life, untimely eating has not only disturbed our daily routine but also adversely affected our health. 90 to 95 per cent of cancers are related to environmental and lifestyle reasons and only 5-10 per cent are due to hereditary genetics (hereditary). In my 15 years of experience in the field of gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery, I have noticed that most people are unaware of the potentially serious illnesses and risks to their lives behind the initial symptoms. Stomach diseases have still not attracted the attention of people from all educational, financial, and social sections of society and our people are still not fully aware of such potentially fatal diseases. This is a matter of concern."





After this presentation, Abdominal Cancer Survivors shared their experiences in the webinar in which they gave information on how they have been treated for the deadly disease. A mobile application was also unveiled based solely on causes and prevention related to abdominal cancer. This mobile application provides information about the tests and their prevention of all types of abdominal cancer-related problems and is available in 13 Indian languages. The mobile application is available worldwide and will prove to be beneficial for all abdominal cancer patients.

Distinguished guest at the webinar, Dr SS Sharma (MD, DM) Senior Professor, Department of Gastroenterology, SMS Medical College, Jaipur, said that in the ongoing Corona era, everyone has come to know the importance of staying healthy. People have become alert. Just like corona, they have been more cautious about symptoms for other diseases too.

The same applies to stomach cancer and obesity. It grows like this and it is very important that we know its early symptoms. The situation is very bad, as the concerns of cancer patients and their families have increased because the risk of covid-19 infection has increased due to cancer. The immunity of cancer patients is less and it also reduces the ability to fight diseases in the body. For cancer patients, the same precautions are necessary for the general public, just to be strict in compliance.

The seminar ended on a positive note as a deeper and stronger message to analyse and study the early symptoms of Abdominal Cancer was spread among all the attendees.

