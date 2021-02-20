Yuvraj Raghuvanshi provides complete digital marketing services to high profile celebrities

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], February 19 (ANI/PNN): Bollywood and TV industry celebs are very particular about their public image and their social media promotions. They are on the constant lookout for a professional media person who can help them choose the right projects and grab the best opportunities to develop their online reputation. An experienced digital marketer from the film industry is helping stars do just that.

Yuvraj Raghuvanshi runs a widely respected and well-known digital marketing agency operating at Mumbai. He takes away the stress out of the everyday lives of these high profile celebs and manages all their social media and PR strategies, leaving them free to perform at their very best. The USP of his services are that he provides media services only to celebrities in the T.V and Film Industry. He not only helps manage their public image but also keep their social media profiles relevant in today's media frenzy society.

He works with a diverse range of celebrities across the entertainment and fashion world, providing a personalised digital marketing and PR services to all his clients. He has access to hundreds of celebrities from the world of T.V, film, music and more. Till date, Yuvraj Raghuvanshi has worked with more than 500+ clients across India as well other countries.



His varied portfolio consists of - working for reality television shows Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors TV and Bigg Boss 14 for the same channel. He has even distributed many popular songs. He even has many interesting music album releases coming up. Also there is an exciting web series project with a famous TV actress. So Yuvraj is already on a roll with many amazing film and T.V projects in his kitty.

His services covers vast scope of celebrities online presence, managing their T.V shows, endorsements, media relations and reputation management. Yuvraj very well understands that regular TV and Film personal appearances are important to every high profile celebrity and with his years of experience and excellent contacts, he is the perfect Digital Partner to boost your social media presence. Moreover, his deep-rooted connections with the press and media ensure that he is able to influence and manage any public information and safeguards the celebrities reputation.

Yuvraj was attracted to the digital world since he was a kid. He started his entrepreneurial journey also at a very young age in 2015 with very less experience of managing a business. However though his zealous attitude, constant learning and networking skills, he survived in the film industry and subsequently grew his business. He has created a brilliant team today who collaborate with various clients on a regular basis. This way through his hard work and dedication, Yuvraj today has become one of the most successful digital entrepreneurs of India.

As part of Yuvraj's ongoing commitment to his clients, he manages their overall reputation. His team remains in constant touch with the celebrities to drive their career in the right direction - which is their number one priority.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

