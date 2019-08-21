Yuvraj Singh tells you how to be a new age Baazigar

New Delhi [India] August 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): BalleBaazi.com, India's fastest growing fantasy gaming platform unveils its latest ad campaign 'Ab Khel kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar kehte hai' with brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh who has helmed three advertisements.

The maiden ad released by the company sees Yuvraj Singh deliver a special message for gaming enthusiasts, encouraging them to test their skills on the app.

The newly launched ad perfectly resonates with the quirky personality of the all-rounder cricketer.

In his own incomparable style Yuvi tells gamers, 'Haar Kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte The' but with the BalleBaazi App, 'Ab Khel Kar Jeetne Wale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hain'. This encourages people to play more and thus win more on the BalleBaazi App.

BalleBaazi.com recently signed Yuvraj Singh as their brand ambassador and had launched ad campaigns during the ICC World Cup 2019 with the eminent cricketer. With this new endeavour, the brand takes a step further to fortify Ballebaazi.com in the world of fantasy cricket. The other two ads of the campaign will be released in the month of August and September 2019 respectively.

"With this new campaign we intend to create more awareness around BalleBaazi.com hence, enticing more potential gamers to try their skills on the platform. Yuvraj Singh, our new brand Ambassador has unquestionably facilitated us in strengthening the image of the brand in the market space, giving a distinguished position to the brand in the highly competitive domain", said Varun Ganjoo, Marketing Head, Baazi Games.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

