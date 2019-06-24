Zago launches Cold Coffee and Cold Mocha in major cinemas, amusement parks

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Zago is an urban lifestyle beverage brand with a wide range of craft coffees, chais and shakes designed keeping taste, health and convenience in mind.

The company has recently introduced Zago Cold Coffee and Cold Mocha in PVR Cinemas and Carnival Cinemas across the country. The products have also been introduced in a number of theme parks including Imagica theme parks, WOW Water and Amusement Park in Noida, Kishkinta Water theme park in Chennai and Queensland Amusement Park in Chennai.

The products have been very well received by consumers for its world-class product quality and packaging.

"The modern consumer is very discerning and looks for taste, convenience and health. Zago is excited about addressing these requirements through a range of products", said Sridhar Varadaraj, Founder and Managing Director at RiccoDelizio

Zago coffees are available in 3 variants - Cold Coffee, Cold Mocha and Cold Hazelnut Coffee. Chai has been introduced in an Iced Masala Chai version. Zago shakes are available in multiple categories - protein shakes, slim shakes, breakfast shakes and gourmet shakes such as Almond Saffron shake.

Zago products are available in major retail chains in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Amritsar and other cities.

They are also available in airlines such as Indigo, Air Asia and Spice jet plus Relay Airport outlets. They would shortly be available in the WHSmith outlets. Corporates such as Google, LinkedIn, Facebook and Bank of America offer Zago products at their kiosks. Products can also be purchased online at Amazon, Bigbasket and Daily Ninja.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

