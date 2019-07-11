Zappfresh wins prestigious CMO Asia National Awards for Marketing Excellence 2019

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zappfresh, India's first fully-integrated Fresh Meat brand, has been awarded with the 'Best Farm to Fork Fresh Meat Brand' accolade at the sixth edition of 'CMO Asia National Awards for Marketing Excellence' held on 04th July, 2019 in Mumbai.

The organization has been honoured with the prestigious award for its innovative solutions in transforming the meat buying experience of consumers through its farm-to-fork model and further disrupting the fresh meat brand market in the country. The winners were chosen from a strong list of contenders.

"The 'Best Farm to Fork Fresh Meat Brand' award by the eminent CMO Asia is indeed a moment of great pride and privilege for us. At Zappfresh, we have raised the bar of the meat delivery market through our farm-to-fork model which has been a real game changer. The accolade is a testimony of our expertise in redefining the meat industry practices with high quality farms, hygienic slaughter houses and state-of-the-art cold chain supply solutions. This recognition will further motivate all of us at Zappfresh to deliver beyond perfection and fulfill the promise of freshness, hygiene and best quality gourmet meat at all times", said Deepanshu Manchanda, Co-founder and CEO, Zappfresh.

The CMO Asia National Awards for Marketing Excellence is India's most premium forum that brings together elite marketers, brand custodians, advertising, departmental heads, retailers, real estate professionals, shopping mall owners and creative honchos together under one roof from across India. With over 16 eminent award categories and approximately 500+ sub-categories to choose from, the acclaimed awards reward the best across industry and enhance organizational reputations.

Driven by its promise to supply the best quality meat at all times, Zappfresh has been a pioneer in institutionalizing several industry leading initiatives. For example, it was the first to create standard operating processes for farms, training farmers on antibiotic-resistant bacteria, thereby curbing the practice of feeding antibiotics to livestock to speed growth.

This has now become an established benchmark in the meat industry. The second landmark initiative was to create a safe slaughtering and processing ecosystem for the meat we eat.

To this extent, Zappfresh's efforts are laudable in encouraging slaughter houses to modernize. Having full ownership of the sourcing supply chain and 360 degree cold chain gives Zappfresh a distinct edge in fulfilling its promise of guaranteed freshness consistently.

Zappfresh is currently present across eight cities which include Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. The brand will further expand to new cities in FY 19-20.

