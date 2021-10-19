Zavron Finserv introduces instant personal loan application - ZinCash

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): In their endeavor to constantly meet the requirements of their customers, Zavron Finserv, a non-banking financial institution has recently launched their instant personal loan application called ZinCash.

Developed in-house and powered by cutting-edge fintech technology, the application enables every customer to instantly access personal loans whenever they need them, right at their fingertips. Right from high disbursal amounts to instantaneous approvals, the application offers a multitude of advantages.

ZinCash has made it easier than ever before to seamlessly pay back loans, and apply for a fresh credit line as per customer's requirements. With AI, Instant Personal Loans, Machine Learning, and no physical documentation, ZinCash aims to reach customers at their convenience.

The application can be downloaded through Play Store and App Store where one can apply for instant personal loans starting at Rs 10,000 up to Rs 2 Lakhs at their convenience with a minimum processing fee of 3% and zero requirements for any physical visit and follow-ups.

ZinCash has got 10,000 app installs within a span of 12 days of the launch. Along with this, 50 cases have already been sanctioned of instant personal loan and 1,100 cases have been qualified for the same. According to a study carried out by Zavron Finserv, the average salary of the cases disbursed with loans through ZinCash is around 32,000 which indicates that the app is been trusted by educated and higher income group.



Speaking about the launch of ZinCash, Bharat Vaswani, Founder, Zavron Finserv said, "At Zavron Finserv, we continuously embrace our passion for fulfilling the needs of every customer, and thereby actively leverage modern technology such as cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. With the same aim, we have launched the ZinCash application to provide customers a seamless customized lending solution and access to affordable credit instruments at times of their need."

Over the past one year, Zavron Finserv has served more than 1,50,000 customers across India through various digital partners with a total loan portfolio of more than Rs 250 crores. With the ZinCash app, Zavron will offer direct access to various services to its customers.

Zavron Finserv was founded in 2018 by Bharat Vaswani, a graduate of RTMNU (Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University) with a specialization in Commerce. It is registered with the RBI under the Indian Companies Act of 2013 and is headquartered in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

As an NBFC, Zavron Finserv specializes in disbursing small ticket personal, business, and emergency loans to salaried individuals across 21 cities (Mumbai, Navi-Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Bangalore, Mysore, New Delhi, Nagpur, Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Vizag, Ernakulam, Bhopal, Indore) in India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

