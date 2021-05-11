Zee Digital to focus on videos, vernacular content

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Zee Digital has said it will continue bringing videos to the forefront and focus on vernacular content to propel growth.

The future of digital content lies in 3Vs -- video, vernacular (languages) and voice. "Bringing videos to the forefront on the product along with setting up a strong video infrastructure helped us grow from 200 million video views in FY19 to over 2.5 billion video views in FY21," said a spokesperson.

The Covid-19 lockdown resulted in increase in content consumption across brands. The platform has sustained user growth with contributions from flagship brands like India.com (11x growth), Zee News (3.4x growth), DNA (4.3x growth), BollywoodLife.com (5.2x) and WION (7.8x).



Zee Digital said vernacular content has been its strong focus area. It has launched eight regional brands and three new regional languages -- Odia, Punjabi and Urdu -- in recent years to penetrate new markets.

"We plan to continue our strong focus on vernacular languages in India. We have launched digital only news brands in Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada to expand our reach in south India," said the spokeperson.

"Further our digital brands like India.com, BGR, Bollywood Life and The Health Site will also see introduction of more languages in order to make their content available to a larger audience."

During the 2020 lockdown, Zee Digital launched OTT apps for Zee News to capitalise on their increased adoption. Later, during US presidential elections, it did a first-of-its-kind digital-first global launch of international news channel WION, making it available on four billion connected devices globally.

"The brand received tremendous response and has seen 90 per cent growth in users over the past six months. The growth and increment has been inspiring and is pushing the team every day to come up with incredible ideas to help users to receive easy access to our content," said the spokesperson. (ANI)

