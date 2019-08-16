Zee Learn Q1FY20 Consolidated Total Topline Rs 166.2 Cr; EBITDA at Rs 54.7 Cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 16(ANI/BusinessWire India): Zee Learn Limited, India's leading Education Company and India's Most Trusted Diversified Education Brand, today reported its Standalone and Consolidated Q1FY20 financial results.

* Q1 FY20 performance on consolidated basis:

* Total Topline for Q1FY20 at Rs. 166.2 Cr up from Rs. 119.1 Cr in Q1 FY19

* EBITDA for Q1FY20 at Rs. 54.7 Cr up from Rs. 42.1 Cr in Q1 FY19

"We continue to maintain our strong position in Pre School and K-12 business in Q1 FY20. The resilient performance owes to operational capabilities, world class service deliverables, strong franchisee network, resource optimization and rich product portfolio. The Company's focus remains on improving business performance while driving synergies across our platforms. The same has resulted in a healthy growth of 40 per cent in total topline and 30 per cent in EBITDA", said Umesh Pradhan, CFO, Zee Learn Ltd.

"Our strategic acquisition of MT Educare is yet another example of Zee Learn's ability to turn around the business with great potential. Our focus on organically growing our platforms into market leading positions and monetizing our growth investments is beginning to crystalize", he added.

Zee Learn Ltd also informed the stakeholders that the company wishes to dispose off real estate assets pertaining to its school operations in order to release funds for de-leveraging its balance sheet, subject to necessary approvals.

"We see customers continuing to spend on the growth and transformation initiatives, and that is reflecting in our business numbers. ZLL through its varied forays including Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), K-12 School Education, Youth and Vocational education, Test Prep and tuition courses is playing a pivotal role in India's education system. The new initiatives started by the company in last financial year are being well received by the children, parents, franchisee partners and all other stakeholders and we are confident that ZLL will continue to grow its business and is committed to create long-term value for its franchisees, parents and students, shareholder. Our contextual knowledge, full spectrum capabilities and investments in research and innovation are the bedrock of our discontinuous growth and transformation initiatives", said Debshankar Mukhopadhyay, CEO, Zee Learn Ltd.

Financial Highlights: ZLL Consolidated



Key Business indicators



Key Financial indicators (Standalone)



Key Financial indicators (Consolidated)



Recent Recognitions for Zee Learn:

* Zee Learn awarded Great Place to Work for the Financial Year Apr 2019 - Mar 2020

* Kidzee wins the award for Leading brand of the Year - Preschools by WCRC, Apr 2018

* MLZS wins the award for Leading brand of the Year - Schools by WCRC, Apr 2018

* Zee Learn has been awarded Franchisor of the year 2018 by Franchise India, Oct 2018

* MLSI Awarded Great Place to Study by Forbes Marquee Magazine, Oct 2018

* MLZS Awarded Great Place to Study by Forbes Marquee Magazine, Oct 2018

* Luminosity - Learning Management System Portal for MLZS wins award by IDC Insight Awards, Nov 2018

* Innovative Practices For Academic Excellence by ELETS, Dec 2018

* Innovation In Curriculum In Early Childhood Development by ELETS, Dec 2018

* Most Admired Preschool Brand - by White Page International, Dec 2018

* Wins the award for Great Companies to work for in Education Sector 2019 by World HRD Congress, Feb 2019

* Zee Learn ranked 16 as Great Companies to work for in 2019 by World HRD Congress, Feb 2019

* Kidzee wins the award for National Early Child Playschool Chain 2019 by Franchise India, Feb 2019.

* MLZS wins the award for National K12 School Chain of the Year 2019 by Franchise India, Feb 2019.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

