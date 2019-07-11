Gandhi Mandela logo
Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh to be awarded the First Gandhi Mandela Peace Medal

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:22 IST

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 'Gandhi Mandela Peace Initiative' is an annual event brought together by Dr Annurag Batra of Believe Foundation (India) and Tarina Patel of Dr Ramanbhai Patel Foundation (South Africa) to celebrate victory of Love over Hatred and celebrate 150 years of Gandhi and 100 years of Mandela's inspirational lives.
In the first year three events will take place in New Delhi, (11th July), Mumbai, (12th July) and Ahmedabad, (13th July). The events will have panel discussion on topics of Global Peace for youth, women, environment, health, gender sensitivity, arts and cinema with powerful keynotes delivered by great thought leaders of the current times.
The event will also confer the Gandhi Mandela Peace Initiative Awards to Global Leaders. Earlier the Gandhi Mandela Peace Initiative Awards Jury 2019 led by Arif Mohammed Khan (Public Intellectual) with participation of Savita Hiremath (Filmmaker), Tarina Patel (Actor), Dr Annurag Batra (Publisher), Bhuvan Lall (Author) and Manoharan Moses (Journalist) decided to award the following people for their notable contributions to humanity.
The Annual Gandhi Mandela Peace Medal 2019 has been awarded to Thich Nhat Hanh - is a global spiritual leader, poet and peace activist, revered around the world for his powerful teachings and bestselling writings on mindfulness and peace. He is the man Martin Luther King called 'An Apostle of peace and nonviolence.'
Three special awards have been announced for outstanding influencers for contributions in social and environmental sector:
Gandhi Mandela Award 2019 for Social Impact: Dr Achyuta Samanta - Founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS)
Gandhi Mandela Award 2019 for Environment: Mahendra Modi, DGP, IPS, Uttar Pradesh, India
Gandhi Mandela Award 2019 or Young Social Change: Shabana Khan, Sneha and Suman, Action India, Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl