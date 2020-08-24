Zen Technologies granted patent in UK for CTSR solution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Defence training solutions provider Zen Technologies said on Monday it has been granted a patent by the UK patent office for a containerised tubular shooting range (CTSR) solution where security forces can train their personnel rapidly and efficiently with much more effectiveness than conventional ranges.

With the rapid increase in urbanisation, shooting ranges in suburban areas have been swallowed by the growing urban landscape. In addition, the supersensitivity pertaining to environmental pollution caused by a shooting range is ensuring that ranges are slowly becoming an endangered specie.

The CTSR system eliminates the need for huge swathes of land and the threat of environmental pollution. The solution also frees up very valuable land for the purpose of alternative use.

This product is expected to have a significant demand overseas where the sensitivity pertaining to ranges is very high, said Zen Technologies. In India, it is being used at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and many other locations. The system has also been exported.

The valuable patent will give the company an exclusive right to many foreign markets, it said in a statement.

Zen Technologies has developed expertise in designing, developing and manufacturing various types of simulators. The company has supplied over 450 simulators to over 100 customers.

Its main customers are defence services, state police forces, paramilitary forces and the Navy of a southeast Asian country.

