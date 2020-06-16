ZestMoney awarded as technology pioneer by World Economic Forum

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): India's first and largest AI-driven digital financing platform ZestMoney has been selected as one of the World Economic Forum's (WEF's) technology pioneers.

Founded by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman in 2015, ZestMoney is built as a platform that can meaningfully improve the lives of more than 300 million households in the country, who currently have no access to credit cards or any other formal financing options because of insufficient credit history.

The WEF's technology pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The technology pioneers community is an integral part of the larger global innovators community of start-ups at the WEF.

"At ZestMoney, we believe that everyone deserves a better life and, by providing affordable and accessible credit, we can empower them to pursue that life. We greatly look forward to collaborating with the WEF regarding this challenge," said Chapman. (ANI)

