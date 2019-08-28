ZestMoney
ZestMoney

ZestMoney targets 1000 per cent increase in Travel EMIs in 2019, slashes interest to zero

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:15 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZestMoney, India's first and largest AI-driven EMI financing venture has launched 0 per cent Travel EMIs on MakeMyTrip, GoIbibo and Yatra, with an aim to disburse USD 200 million worth of Travel EMIs in 2019.
The move is expected to benefit over one million new users, and liberate existing travellers from financial limitations as booking of flights, holiday packages and hotels are now possible through ZestMoney credit limit.
"Consumption of Travel EMIs is on the rise, and our zero-interest financing is expected to further boost this trend. We aim to disburse Travel EMIs worth USD 200 million in 2019 and benefit at least one million new users", said, Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder, and CEO of ZestMoney.
ZestMoney travel EMIs have been growing steadily at the rate of 450 per cent year on year. "Travel EMIs are at the forefront of our business growth plans for the year, and we shall invest extensively in educating the customer, and expand our network of partners", added Lizzie.
Zero-interest Travel EMIs are available for a duration of three months for users. A user can take a loan from ZestMoney in three easy steps, by registering on the platform, sharing required information and statements, and confirming the EMI plan.
Signing up on ZestMoney is a one-time process, once registered the user can pay in EMI across all ZestMoney partners including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip and Xiaomi among others.
ZestMoney is the largest and fastest-growing consumer lending Fintech Company in India founded by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman in 2015. ZestMoney is built as a platform that can meaningfully improve the lives of more than 300 million households in the country, who currently have no access to credit cards or any other formal financing options because of insufficient credit history.
ZestMoney's unique platform uses mobile technology, digital banking, and Artificial Intelligence to make life more affordable to millions of Indian consumers. ZestMoney is backed by leading global investors such as Naspers Fintech, Omidyar Network, Quona Capital, Reinventure, Ribbit Capital, and Xiaomi.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:17 IST

TestingXperts positioned as a 'Leader' for mobile testing in...

Mechanicsburg [USA] /London [UK] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TestingXperts has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the NEAT vendor evaluation for next-gen testing services in the mobile testing market segment acknowledging TestingXperts' niche software testing services and focus on next-generatio

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:58 IST

CARE downgrades credit rating on Coffee Day Global's bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): CARE Ratings has downgraded credit rating on Coffee Day Global's long-term bank facilities to BBB from A and continued on credit watch with negative implications.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:47 IST

Veeba's V-Nourish to create 500 jobs

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The majority of the new roles will be in the company's sales, production, and marketing teams, and will support V-Nourish's pursuit of gaining over 5 per cent market share in the kids' drink segment in India within the next three years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:44 IST

Venture Garage to organize Capitalize 3.0 with 30 VC and Angel Investors

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The third edition of Capitalize is back again on 30th August 2019. Venture Garage is hosting its annual flagship event, Capitalize 3.0 powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:42 IST

Domestic and global headwinds to drag FY20 GDP growth to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday revised India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in current financial year downwards to 6.7 per cent -- marking a six-year low -- from its earlier forecast of 7.3 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:39 IST

Contribute to India's national interests, Shaurya Doval's appeal...

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI): Shaurya Doval, head of the prominent Indian think tank, India Foundation recently visited Australia as part of his efforts to gauge the sentiments of the global Indian Diaspora and disseminate information about the successful programs of Modi government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:13 IST

Moody's changes outlook for Asian steel producers to negative on...

Singapore, Aug 28 (ANI): Rising input costs and inability to pass on higher costs to customers are pressuring the profitability of Asian steel producers, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday while revising its outlook for the sector to negative.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:47 IST

M K Dandeker resign as auditors from Talwalkars Better Value,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Shares of Talwalkars Better Value on Wednesday hit lower circuit on the BSE at Rs 8.20 after M K Dandekar and Company resigned from the post of statutory auditors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:21 IST

Aksflix, an OTT player is set to rock Digital India soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over-the-top (OTT) is a streaming media service offered directly to viewers over the internet. Recently launched Indian media-services provider mobile app, Aksflix is doing wonders. Aksflix is also a production company headquartered in Mumbai, has

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:57 IST

S&P places IDBI Bank 'BB/B' ratings on credit watch negative,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Global rating agency S&P has placed IDBI Bank on credit watch, citing uncertainty over its ability to meet capital requirements over the next few months.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:38 IST

CBDT denies that last week's announcements create a differential...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday dispelled doubts that last Friday announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which brought in several structural measures to boost up the economy have created a differential regime between foreign

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:49 IST

ICRA withdraws rating assigned to borrowing programme of MEP...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Rating agency ICRA has withdrawn the rating for MEP Infrastructure Developers' bank limit of Rs 50 crore due to slower than anticipated progress in six under-construction hybrid annuity mode (HAM) road portfolio.

Read More
iocl