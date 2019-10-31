Modern Indian Bistro - Farzi Cafe
Modern Indian Bistro - Farzi Cafe

Zorawar Karla's Farzi cafe in London enters Michelin 2020 guide

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:13 IST

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], Oct 31(ANI/NewsVoir): The modern Indian Bistro - Farzi Cafe, got another feather in their cap where their outlet in London just makes it into the Michelin 2020 guide.
The restaurant is not only a spotted pioneer in the culinary history of India but is also an immensely lionized, multi-award-winning concept offering an absolute dining experience and a cutting edge to each and every guest.
Its moment of pride that our very own five-year-old Indian brand - Farzi Cafe celebrates the joy of making into the Michelin 2020 guide in less than a year for Farzi London.
Known for a notable cocktail list and a great spot for a meal, it offers a glitzy, buzzy two-floored restaurant serving modern innovations of Indian dishes with interesting global touches with a zodiac-themed cocktail menu that adds to the fun.
A brand of constant challenges and innovation takes the credit of being unapologetically authentic when it comes to flavours. With an ingredient availability that is second to none, we serve fulfilling Indian food to a global palette.
"Very excited that Farzi Cafe London in its very first year has entered the Michelin Guide. It's a testament to the incredible work done by the kitchen and FOH teams. The levels of innovation in that kitchen are stratospheric and it's great to see their efforts receive recognition," said, Zorawar Kalra, owner of Farzi Cafe.
Serving contemporary, pan-Indian dishes, Farzi Cafe attracted a quick public and critical acclaim for it's novel, rich and developed menus - that focussed on the finest quality ingredients.
Paired with a spirit and aliveness in service and a magical and bustling atmosphere, Farzi Cafe quickly became a culinary hotspot for locals and visitors alike.
A brand well known for bringing playful twists to the Indian cuisine, Zorawar Kalra's Farzi Cafe opened to London in Haymarket earlier this year. Marrying global influences with a bold Indian twist, it was welcomed overwhelmingly by the city that adores the cuisine. With a menu that is highly bespoke to London, a place famous for its fabulous locally-sourced ingredients provided the brand with a broader canvas to paint on.
With innovative yet sensitively bold flavours, the food at Farzi London is a journey across Indian taste buds. With a team of India's most acclaimed young talents, the food is an offering of contemporary Indian dishes and global classics, with whimsical nods to traditional British flavours.
With a menu that has a considerable choice of small and large plates along with grills, mains, side dishes and breads serves excitingly appealing signatures like dal arancini, a nice variant to the Indian rice ball recipe, beef scotched eggs with liquid egg yolk, excellently textured traditional dal makhani with a smoky flavour and more.
With a very strong bar program that intelligently uses Indian Ayurveda and Star Sun signs to stir experiential cocktails using cutting edge equipment, including centrifugal machines and a sonic homogeniser, brings out drinks that are deeply familiar, unique, detailed and immediately palatable.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:37 IST

