Zoya celebrates a legacy of designing and crafting timeless masterpieces for over a decade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, celebrates a decade of illustrious artistry with rare masterpieces in diamond, gold and precious stones.

With its heart rooted in India and a discerning eye on the world, Zoya has redefined the way fine jewellery is designed and experienced in India. Every singular creation presented by Zoya is a unique celebration of design, style and craftsmanship, both iconic and timeless.

Inspired Designs: The muse for Zoya's exquisite designs has always been the Zoya woman, a modern sophisticate who is aesthetically astute, globally aware and well-travelled. It stands to reason that her eye for design and craftsmanship can only be serviced by Zoya's unwavering commitment to presenting memorable works of art that are truly unique, each with its own individual story of inspiration, as precious and worthy of being treasured, as the woman who wears it.

Today, every Zoya creation is a meticulously crafted work of art with ever-evolving design inspirations - from external journeys across the world to the internal journey of a woman as she embraces her individuality and reconnects with her true self engaging deeply with her personal aspirations and finds clarity of purpose within.

The true testament of Zoya's mastery can be found in the standout designs crafted at the atelier over the past years. Seeking cues from everlasting monuments and evoking memories of distant lands, as much as the spirit of the Zoya woman, statement-making creations like La Duna Rosa, celebrate the exotic flamboyance of the Spanish flamenco dancers while finding resonance in the bold passion of the woman who adorns this iconic masterpiece.

The splendor of Zoya's Florence Baptistery earrings and the Peonies ring inspired by the spring blooms in Paris, have found a patron in the well-travelled women of today, and appeal to her ardor for adventure and eye for the beauty in detail and nuance. The intricate lattice structure of the Eiffel Tower bangle, another revered piece from the atelier, is as much an ode to Zoya's ingenious interpretation of inspiration through design, as it is to call to the everlasting romance that blooms eloquently in the heart of the Zoya woman. The myriad marvels of nature play muse for the label's iconic designs as well.

The magnificent Green Apple necklace harkens to the transformation in the vistas of Kashmiri valleys as the seasons change resplendent with diamonds and cabochon emeralds while its Crescent Rose earrings are a sensual homage to the flora and foliage of the baroque era. Zoya's legacy of design also reflects the social conscience of the Tatas.



Over the past decade, Zoya has championed a wide roster of Indian crafts, ranging from patronage to the dying art of gulabi meenakari in the Lotus Hasli necklace to the exemplary use of partaj work in the Krsna bangle.

Unparalleled Craftsmanship: The luxury atelier prides itself on designs that imbue traditional crafts with a contemporary flavour. Every single piece crafted at Zoya serves as a work of art, known to elicit superlatives with its craftsmanship. The journey of a Zoya creation can be traced back to a gem of an idea, which finds form in the hands of its skilled craftsmen to create. As the true custodians of a five-thousand-year-old tradition, they are the torchbearers of a forgotten legacy. In Zoya's uncompromising quest for excellence, craftsmanship will always lead the way. The myriad cuts display the breadth of Zoya's dexterity, ranging from the masterful cut stones in the Pezzo D'Arte collection to the rough-cut gems in Rhapsodie. The brand is also renowned for breathing a fresh lease of life into traditional Indian karigari, as the vision of the designer meets the virtuosity of these artisans to elevate every piece crafted at Zoya into a wearable work of art. As patrons of indigenous crafts, the brand has revived dying arts and ancient techniques like gulabi meenakari, piroi, partaj as well as hand painted enamel in their myriad collections.

Every collection at Zoya is a labour of love, meticulously produced over the course of nine months or up to a year with emeralds, sapphires, tanzanites, tourmalines, pink opals, rose and rutilated quartz, peridots, briolettes, citrines, iolites and chrysoprase, that are masterfully cut and custom carved, using abstract forms and a high degree of structural complexity.

"The growth of the brand has been based on a passion for distinguished design and an innate understanding of the woman it resonates with. At Zoya, design is at the core of the brand, and the focus is on handcrafting timeless marvels with inspired and meaningful connections. The result is a beautiful blend of rare form and versatile wearability that makes customers evangelical advocates of Zoya, and this is what sets Zoya apart," said Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya.

Over the last twelve years, Zoya has enjoyed a thriving presence with two boutiques in Mumbai and one in Delhi and has recently made a successful foray in the south with a flagship boutique in Bangalore. Zoya's products can be viewed on www.zoya.in.

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its precision craftsmanship and distinguished design. Zoya now enters its tenth year of operations with a product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Unique inspirations from iconic destinations, history, culture, art, legends and the elements are translated into one-of-a-kind designs by its panel of master craftsmen, forming the genesis of Zoya's myriad collections in contemporary as well as fusion styles.

Zoya's four boutiques in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, showcase luxury in its most undiluted form. Designed as exclusive galleries of fine design, each piece resonates with reflections of Zoya's inspirations from its journeys around the world and even the ones that dive into our souls. Zoya's personalized service focuses on providing an unmatched buying experience for its exclusive products.

