Zoya unveils a curated collection called 'Soul Lines - Find Your Melody in Rare Jewellery'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, presents a liberating, new, curated collection, "Soul Lines - Find Your Melody in Rare Jewellery".

Encouraging women to let go of stereotypes of propriety, the campaign invites women to celebrate their free spirit and the unheard melody in their souls, a reflection of their unique femininity, through the myriad raw and real moments in a day.

The beautifully shot campaign presents 25 exquisitely crafted, versatile, and wearable pieces that are an artistic blend of poetry and refinement and have been thoughtfully curated to commemorate every mood of the Zoya woman. Soul Lines runs primarily on the luxury atelier's social media.

Soul Lines invites women to reconnect with their true selves by embracing their individuality. The campaign looks to the strengths, vulnerabilities, quirks, and playfulness of its muse - the Zoya woman.

It rejoices in the unique essence of her endearing, feminine spirit, and in her comfort of being unfettered by conventional norms.

"The idea of femininity is evolving. Women today play multiple roles that cross traditional gender lines. This creates unique challenges and pressures. Women may find themselves weighed down, not meeting their own or other's ideas of perfection. At Zoya, we believe that just being the way they are and doing what they do, that in itself is worthy of a celebration. Zoya has always stood for exquisite jewellery that is purchased for celebrations of personal milestones and special occasions. With Soul Lines, Zoya raises a toast to women, for unapologetically being their most authentic and real selves. We present this curated collection that highlights our most wearable, effortless pieces to celebrate their everyday moments, small or big. Every piece in this handcrafted, orchestrated collection is designed to have women asking for an encore," said Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya.

