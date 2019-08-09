Zydus Cadila registers total income of Rs 3,496 crore, up 21 pc in Q1

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Pharmaceuticals major Zydus Cadila on Friday reported total income from operations of Rs 3,496 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, up by 21 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Earnings before interest, depreciation and tax (EBIDTA) for the quarter were Rs 632 crore while the net profit stood at Rs 304 crore.



The company's India business which comprises human formulations, consumer wellness and animal health business posted sales of Rs 1,675 crore, up by 46 per cent.

During the quarter, the company entered into a marketing alliance with SIFI, the Italian leader in the development of therapeutic solutions for treating ophthalmic disorders, to market innovative intraocular lenses and surgical products developed in Italy and licensed in India by SIFI.

The company's business in the United States posted sales of Rs 1,367 crore, up by 11 per cent. During the quarter, the company launched eight new products. Its business in emerging markets of Asia, Africa, and Latin America grew by 12 per cent and posted sales of Rs 220 crore. (ANI)

