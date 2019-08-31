Refining Summit in New Delhi
Refining Summit in New Delhi

Zyfra's expert says digitalization can boost Indian refinery capacity by 20 per cent

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:15 IST

New Delhi [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): At the India Refining Summit, Zyfra revealed its three new solutions for downstream: Zyfra IIoT platform; mass and energy balance; and quality assurance.
Developed as part of the digital plant concept, the solutions enable enterprises to move to industry 4.0 Production Management. Zyfra IIoT Platform is a complex software system for data collection, storage, and analysis, based on IIoT, AI and ML.
Zyfra mass and energy balance is a complex solution for material and energy balance accounting and equations, which can reduce normal losses by 60 per cent in three years.
Zyfra quality assurance is designed to manage the quality of raw materials and finished products. It is reported to reduce manufacturing defects by 3 per cent, the duration of the production cycle by 5 per cent, and the cost of equipment maintenance by 20 per cent.
"Digital technologies are the key to managing India's growing demand for petroleum products", said, Yuriy Krylov, CTO of Zyfra, at the India Refining Summit in New Delhi.
"The demand for petroleum products in India is growing. In 2018-19 the country consumed 211.6 million tonnes - 5.4 million tonnes more than in the previous year. The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas of India predicts that domestic demand for downstream products will grow to 533 mtpa by 2040, while today crude oil refining capacity is 247.6 mtpa. Data transparency combined with the predictive analytics that digitalization brings could mitigate operational losses and increase asset profitability by predicting and improving product quality. Introducing new technologies is the key to overcoming the challenge of growing demand and market volatility as the overall estimated impact of their implementation could be a 20 per cent boost in production capacity", said Krylov.
"Big vendors cannot tailor their solutions to each new project. That would result in high costs and a low tempo of project implementation. Our solutions are designed in a way that enables us to make adjustments according to the client's needs so that the solution can serve each individual enterprise's specific processes and machines", added Andrey Kondratyev, Strategy Director at Zyfra.
During a workshop at the India Refining Summit, Zyfra's CTO Yuriy Krylov and Strategy Director Andrey Kondratyev shared best practices in downstream industry practical scenarios for achieving refinery topline and bottom line by implementing software digital platforms and applications.
Zyfra develops digital solutions for processing and discrete manufacturing. Over 20 Indian enterprises are implementing their MDC plus monitoring and data collection system. For OandG enterprises it has developed complex solutions in both the upstream and the downstream segments.
Zyfra's electrical submersible pump (ESP) software unit has proved highly effective, boosting production by 1.5 per cent and generating incremental earnings of USD2 million. Zyfra's solutions for real-time drilling optimization improve drilling within productive formations by 40 per cent.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:56 IST

Ind-Ra downgrades Yes Bank's long-term issuer ratings with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Saturday downgraded Yes Bank Ltd's long-term issuer rating to IND A plus from IND AA minus with negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:49 IST

Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank conduct capitalize 3.0...

New Delhi [India] August 31(ANI/NewsVoir): Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) organised the third edition of Capitalize, in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:26 IST

MBA bells are ringing. Collegedunia aces the category

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MBA season has knocked the doors and the aspirants are deep into their books preparing for management entrance exams. Pursuing an MBA can give a commendable push to your career. According to Bloomberg Businessweek Survey, full-time MBA pro

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:16 IST

Flipkart introduces renewable alternatives to replace single-use...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has said it achieved a 25 per cent reduction in single-use plastic during August through various initiatives across its packaging value chain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:12 IST

Artemis Hospital performs North India's first Endoscopic Sleeve...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Artemis Hospital, Gurugram has become the first hospital in North India to introduce Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG), a newer and revolutionary non-invasive procedure to treat obesity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:46 IST

MeitY and Google partner to 'Build for Digital India'

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Google on Saturday signed a statement of intent to roll-out 'Build for Digital India,' a programme that will give engineering students a platform to develop market-ready, technology-based solutions that

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:04 IST

Quality of consolidating PSU banks will determine their...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The consolidation of 10 public sectors banks announced by the government is credit positive but there will not be any immediate improvement in their credit metrics as all of them have relatively weak solvency profiles, global rating agency Moody's has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:25 IST

Aarya Consulting's 'Mind Mastery for Traders' event is outsold

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gone are the days to wonder about how common people lead the online stock trading game with extraordinary skills. A few of the traders get the sheer success while many of them fail miserably, and there is no rocket science behind decoding these r

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:11 IST

CG Power now removes CFO V R Venkatesh after irregularities, fraud

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A day after CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd sacked its Chairman Gautam Thapar, the troubled company has removed V R Venkatesh as the Chief Financial Officer for irregularities and unauthorised transactions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:31 IST

IL&FS gets binding bids for 10 road assets in domestic roads...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): IL&FS has got binding bids for 10 road assets in its domestic roads transportation vertical as the cash-strapped conglomerate struggles with an overall resolution process being undertaken by the new board.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:38 IST

Finance Secretary dispels fears of job losses after merger of 10...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) to form four big lenders will create more jobs and not lead to any retrenchment as being claimed by some trade unions, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:07 IST

AGS Transact Technologies Limited presents campus connect a case...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) aims to provide innovative and customized payment solutions to its customers.

Read More
iocl