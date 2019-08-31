Zyfra's expert says digitalization can boost Indian refinery capacity by 20 per cent

New Delhi [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): At the India Refining Summit, Zyfra revealed its three new solutions for downstream: Zyfra IIoT platform; mass and energy balance; and quality assurance.

Developed as part of the digital plant concept, the solutions enable enterprises to move to industry 4.0 Production Management. Zyfra IIoT Platform is a complex software system for data collection, storage, and analysis, based on IIoT, AI and ML.

Zyfra mass and energy balance is a complex solution for material and energy balance accounting and equations, which can reduce normal losses by 60 per cent in three years.

Zyfra quality assurance is designed to manage the quality of raw materials and finished products. It is reported to reduce manufacturing defects by 3 per cent, the duration of the production cycle by 5 per cent, and the cost of equipment maintenance by 20 per cent.

"Digital technologies are the key to managing India's growing demand for petroleum products", said, Yuriy Krylov, CTO of Zyfra, at the India Refining Summit in New Delhi.

"The demand for petroleum products in India is growing. In 2018-19 the country consumed 211.6 million tonnes - 5.4 million tonnes more than in the previous year. The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas of India predicts that domestic demand for downstream products will grow to 533 mtpa by 2040, while today crude oil refining capacity is 247.6 mtpa. Data transparency combined with the predictive analytics that digitalization brings could mitigate operational losses and increase asset profitability by predicting and improving product quality. Introducing new technologies is the key to overcoming the challenge of growing demand and market volatility as the overall estimated impact of their implementation could be a 20 per cent boost in production capacity", said Krylov.

"Big vendors cannot tailor their solutions to each new project. That would result in high costs and a low tempo of project implementation. Our solutions are designed in a way that enables us to make adjustments according to the client's needs so that the solution can serve each individual enterprise's specific processes and machines", added Andrey Kondratyev, Strategy Director at Zyfra.

During a workshop at the India Refining Summit, Zyfra's CTO Yuriy Krylov and Strategy Director Andrey Kondratyev shared best practices in downstream industry practical scenarios for achieving refinery topline and bottom line by implementing software digital platforms and applications.

Zyfra develops digital solutions for processing and discrete manufacturing. Over 20 Indian enterprises are implementing their MDC plus monitoring and data collection system. For OandG enterprises it has developed complex solutions in both the upstream and the downstream segments.

Zyfra's electrical submersible pump (ESP) software unit has proved highly effective, boosting production by 1.5 per cent and generating incremental earnings of USD2 million. Zyfra's solutions for real-time drilling optimization improve drilling within productive formations by 40 per cent.

