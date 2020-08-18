Zypp Electric Mobility delivers 5 lakh shipments in four months

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Electric mobility startup Zypp said on Tuesday it delivered over five lakh units in the past four months to enable its customers deliver essentials for their end-customers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Zypp Electric Mobility has partnered with top e-commerce and e-grocery companies like Amazon, Big Basket, Future Group, Flipkart, Spencers and many more hyperlocal merchants.

The e-grocery sector is reportedly growing at a compound annual growth rate of 30 per cent.

"Now post COVID-19, the last-mile delivery is touching a new inflection point. We as Zypp Electric are able to provide up to 20 per cent savings to our customers on every delivery, which is huge savings at scale in the logistics eco-system," said Co-Founder and CEO Akash Gupta.

"We are here to disrupt the last-mile ecosystem and will target 100 per cent of last-mile logistics to go electric by 2025. Zypp has worked aggressively in last 12 months to build the fleet, infrastructure, technology and a network of trained riders," he said.

The Gurgaon-based electric mobility startup was established in 2017 by Akash Gupta and Rashi Agarwal. It raised a pre-series A funding from IAN Fund in late 2019 and has close to 1,000 e-scooters running in the streets of Gurgaon, Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. (ANI)

