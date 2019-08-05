A$AP Rocky (Image courtesy: Instagram)
A$AP Rocky (Image courtesy: Instagram)

A$AP Rocky attends Kanye West's Sunday service after release from jail

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): American rapper A$AP Rocky who returned to the US on Saturday after yearlong detention in Sweden jail, is celebrating his release with Kanye West.
According to People, the 30-year-old singer was spotted attending the Sunday Service event organised by West in California.
The rapper uploaded video clips on social media where he can be seen chatting and laughing with West's sister-in-law Kendall Jenner to whom he was earlier briefly romantically linked.
The rapper arrived in the U.S. Saturday morning after taking a flight straight from Stockholm District Court, where he had gone for the final trial of high-profile assault case on Friday.
He was papped with a large grin on his face as he exited a private jet he had taken overnight from the Stockholm Arlanda Airport.
The star was in custody since July 2 after he was arrested following a street altercation involving a 19-year-old man named Mustafa Jafari.
Kim and husband West had tried every possible way to help free their friend, using their connections to the White House to appeal to President Donald Trump amid the arrest and legal investigation, a source previously told PEOPLE.
Trump had later tweeted about his discussion with Kim about the situation which had inspired him to call the "very talented" Prime Minister of Sweden to help the rapper.
"So many people would like to see this quickly resolved," Trump wrote of A$AP Rocky's case. (ANI)

