Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez gushes over Jennifer Lopez's photo

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:49 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Lopez who turned heads at Milan Fashion Week in her famous jungle-print Versace dress has left fiance Alex Rodriguez swooning over her behind-the-scenes photo from the show.
The former baseball pro shared the photo of his ladylove on Instagram.
He posted a sultry mirror selfie that Lopez had taken backstage during the Versace fashion show. "This woman...," he captioned the sensuous picture.

The 50-year-old actress closed the label's Spring 2020 fashion show on Friday wearing an updated version of her iconic dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards that received a standing ovation from the crowd, reported People.
In the honor of the 20th anniversary of the original sheer, plunging jungle-print frock the team at Versace revived the resort-inspired pattern in its original, tropical green color palette.
In a new video for Vogue, the actress revealed that brand's mastermind Donatella Versace "basically just was like, 'It's been 20 years since the jungle print dress, we're doing a whole collection on it, would you walk at the end?' "
"And I was like, 'Uh, yeah!'" the actress and singer added. (ANI)

