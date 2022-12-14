Alia Bhatt suggests funny title for Ranbir, Shraddha's next film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Tuesday suggested a funny title for actor Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's next film.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared the new poster of Ranbir's upcoming film and wrote, "Tingle Jingle Mingle Mingle?"



On Tuesday, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster of their film with the title initials 'TJMM' and asked the fans to guess the final title of director Luv Ranjan's next film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Shraddha Kapoor shared the poster which she captioned, "And the title is......Guess Karo ???"

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Makers will be unveiling the final title of the film on December 14, 2022.

Soon after the fans unveiled the teaser poster, fans suggested funny titles for the initials 'TJMM' in the comment section.

"Tu Juhu mein malad," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Teri Jawaani meri Mardangi"

"Tu jalpri mai magarmach," another fan commented.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is a romantic comedy film that is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

Talking about Shraddha's projects, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and the 'Naagin' trilogy. (ANI)